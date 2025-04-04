New Delhi: The iconic Indian actor-director Manoj Kumar breathed his last on Friday morning at around 3:30 am on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His death was attributed to cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction. Additionally, Kumar had been struggling with decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months, which contributed to his deteriorating health. He was 87.

In a statement, Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said, “Veteran actor Shri Manoj Kumarji passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 AM due to age-related health issues. He had been hospitalized for the past few weeks.”

Several Bollywood celebrities mourned the legendary icon's demise. Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn among many extended condolences to the family:

Aamir Khan said, "Manoj Kumar was not just an actor, and film-maker, he was an institution. I have learnt so much watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

In a heartfelt post, Ajay Devgn shared: “Manoj Kumar ji was not just a cinematic icon - he was a personal milestone in my family’s journey. He gave my father, Veeru Devgan, his very first break as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. From there, their collaboration continued all the way to Kranti, creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema’s golden history.”

Manoj Kumar ji was not just a cinematic icon - he was a personal milestone in my family’s journey. He gave my father, Veeru Devgan, his very first break as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. From there, their collaboration continued all the way to Kranti, creating… pic.twitter.com/1SiKmrpfpQ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 4, 2025

He added, "Manoj ji’s films - Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Shor, and Kranti—they weren’t just films…they were national emotions. His creative genius, unwavering patriotism, and storytelling depth set a benchmark that very few have matched. As Indian cinema bids farewell to its Bharat Kumar - a storyteller, a patriot, and a legend. I also wish to say thank you for shaping my father’s journey and for inspiring countless storytellers like me. Your legacy, Manoj ji, is eternal. Om Shanti."

Taking to his X handle, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti.”

I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/sr8U4Wkqgq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 4, 2025

In his Instagram post, Manoj Muntashir wrote in the caption: “I have been and will always be proud of this, that my name matches you. The first lesson of patriotism was taught by your films. Love for India is something I learned from Bharat Kumar. If it weren't for you, that spark wouldn't have existed, which led my humble pen to write 'Teri Mitti.' Goodbye, my hero! Peace! #manojkumar.”

Vivek Agnihotri shared a heartfelt note that read, “India’s first truly original and committed Indic filmmaker, Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Manoj Kumar ji, left us today. A proud nationalist. A staunch Hindu at heart. A visionary director who gave Indian cinema a new grammar — of song picturisation, of meaningful lyrics, of cinema that didn’t just entertain but remembered to belong. He made patriotism cinematic, without noise. He made nationalism poetic, without apology. In a time of borrowed voices and secondhand aesthetics, he dared to be rooted. Patriots and artists like him never die. They simply transcend — into memory, into celluloid, into the nation’s heartbeat.”

India’s first truly original and committed Indic filmmaker, Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Manoj Kumar ji, left us today.



A proud nationalist.

A staunch Hindu at heart.

A visionary director who gave Indian cinema a new grammar — of song picturisation, of meaningful lyrics, of… pic.twitter.com/Te8PNBbIv5 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 4, 2025

Extremely saddened at the demise of a legendary actor and filmmaker, Dada Saheb Phalke recipient, Shri #ManojKumar Saab. He will eternally be remembered as Mr. Bharat for always reminding us about roti, kapada aur kisaan. Our integrity and patriotism. Our culture and our roots.… pic.twitter.com/wglLb5swU6 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 4, 2025

Poltician-actress Khushbu Sundar also mourned the sad demise of Manoj Kumar. Taking to her X handle, she tweeted, “Extremely saddened at the demise of a legendary actor and filmmaker, Dada Saheb Phalke recipient, Shri #ManojKumar Saab. He will eternally be remembered as Mr. Bharat for always reminding us about roti, kapada aur kisaan. Our integrity and patriotism. Our culture and our roots. You will be missed sorely Sir. Rest in peace. #OmShanthi #Manojkumar.”

May his soul rest in peace!



