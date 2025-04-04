New Delhi: Legendary actor Manoj Kumar, known for his iconic role in the 1965 film Shaheed, has passed away at the age of 87. He breathed his last on Friday morning at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Tributes have poured in from across the nation, with heartfelt messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and countless celebrities and fans. In remembrance of the actor, here’s a look at some of the greatest songs that celebrate his legacy —

1. Lag Jaa Gale (Woh Kaun Thi)

"Lag Jaa Gale," one of Lata Mangeshkar's most iconic songs, features the beloved Manoj Kumar alongside Sadhana, with music by Madan Mohan Kohli and lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan.

2. O Mera Rang De Basanti Chola (Shaheed)

It is one of the most iconic and enduring songs in the history of Hindi cinema, continuing to be played at numerous patriotic events even today. The track, which resonates deeply with the spirit of nationalism, is from Manoj Kumar’s 1965 film Shaheed.

3. Mere Desh Ki Dharti (Upkar)

Another popular song that remains a staple on playlists during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations is from Manoj Kumar's 1967 film Upkar.

4. Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon (Purab Aur Paschim)

Mahendra Kapoor’s iconic track, "Bharat Ka Rehnewaala," continues to resonate in the hearts of every Indian, even today. The song is from the 1970 film Purab Aur Paschim, starring Manoj Kumar.

5. Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna (Shaheed)

Another iconic song frequently played at patriotic events is "Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna," from the 1965 film Shaheed. The track features the powerful voices of Mohammad Rafi, Manna Dey, and Rajendra Mehta.