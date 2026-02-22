'Mansik roop se durbal ho...' The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh hits back at Anurag Kashyap amid controversy

New Delhi: After the nationwide debate sparked by The Kerala Story, the makers are returning with a sequel titled The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. The upcoming film aims to continue the conversation, promising what the team describes as another hard-hitting and uncomfortable truth rooted in society.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the sequel focuses on the alleged forced religious conversion of young girls. According to the makers, the narrative is inspired by real incidents documented within India’s legal system and is presented through a layered and intense storyline.

Controversy Before Release

Even before hitting theatres, the film has become the centre of controversy. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently criticised the project in strong terms, calling it “Bakwas picture… propaganda… bullshit” and questioning the portrayal of certain scenes. He remarked, “Aisa kaun beef khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai, jaise beef khila raha hai. It's called crap."

Kamakhya Narayan Singh Hits Back

In response, Singh issued a sharp rebuttal, addressing not only Kashyap but also actor Prakash Raj and others who questioned the film’s subject and intent.

In a video statement, the director said, “Anurag Kashyap Ji ne kaha hai ki koi aisa kisiko khichdi bhi nhi khilata, main ekdum maanta hu, koi kisiko aise laddoo bhi nahi khila sakte. Par durbhagyvas, humare samaaj mein humari masoom betiyon ko, unka dharam parivartan karne ke liye, unko beef khilaya jaa raha hai, yeh ek crime hai. Problem yeh hai ki Anurag Kashyap Ji mansik roop se durbal ho gaye hain, unko har cheez se dikkat hain, unko Brahminon se dikkat hai, unko Netflix se dikkat hain, unko film industry se dikkat hai, iss aadmi ko har cheez se dikkat hain.”

He further added, “Inhone ek film banayi thi, The Girl in Yellow Boots, usme inhone kalpana kiya hain ek pita aur putri ke anaitik sambandh ko. Ek sabhya samaj mein yeh sochne ke paray hain, par yeh aadmi mansik roop se durbal ho gaya hain aur samaaj ne bhi isko seriously lena chod diya hain. Inki saari filmein pichle kahi saalon se flop hai. Me param pita parmeshvar se prathna karta hu ki inko sadhbudhi de.”

Director’s Note on Consent and Coercion

Along with the video, Singh shared a detailed note addressing Kashyap directly, “Dear Anurag sir, मुद्दा ये नहीं है कि फिल्म में क्या दिखाया गया- खिचड़ी, बीफ या कुछ और। असल सवाल है consent और coercion किसी की मर्जी के खिलाफ तो खिचड़ी भी नहीं खिलाई जा सकती, तो अगर कोई फिल्म जबरन बदलाव या दबाव की बात उठाती है, तो उसे नफरत फैलाना कह देना intellectual dishonesty है। आपका तो झूठ भी creative freedom और हमारा सच भी Propaganda! Debate facts और data पर होनी चाहिए- न कि 'bullshit', 'bootlicker' जैसे labels लगाकर discussion बंद कर देने पर.”

Take a look:

Cast, Production, and Release

The film features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is scheduled for release on February 27 and will also hit screens in Kannada and Telugu.