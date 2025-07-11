Mumbai: Actress Manushi Chhillar took to social media on Friday to share her experience of working on "Maalik." Taking to her Instagram handle, she penned a sweet note, calling the film an experience she will never forget.

Chhillar also mentioned that every individual on this film has added value to her life in ways they’ll never know. She shared a couple of her photos with Rajkummar Rao from the gangster saga and captioned it, “An experience I’ll never forget! Every individual on this film has added value to my life in ways they’ll never know Grateful Ab film aap sabke hawaale #Maalik in theatres now!!

In the action thriller, Manushi played the role of Rao’s love interest. Directed by Pulkit, “Maalik” follows the story of Ranjan, a dreamy-eyed romantic from Banaras who secures a government job and prepares to marry his childhood love, Titli. However, in his excitement to build a perfect future, he overlooks a sacred promise—one that destiny isn’t willing to ignore.

Interestingly, the 'Stree' actor takes on a never-before-seen deadly avatar in the film, undergoing a striking transformation for the role.

Sharing the thought behind this change, the film’s director, Pulkit, revealed that the team wanted the actor to embody a sense of raw, untamed power. “We wanted Raj to embody a sense of raw power, something that feels lived-in, gritty, and unapologetically real. He committed to the process fully, both physically and emotionally. Rajkummar Rao grew his beard for nearly three months to embody a character bursting with wild energy. What you see in the teaser is just the beginning, there's so much more to this character, and Rajkummar has delivered something truly special.”

“Maalik,” produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, hit theatres today, July 11, 2025.