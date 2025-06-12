Manushi Chhillar’s Dance Rehearsals SNEAK PEEK Sparks Talk Of Next Project

New Delhi: Manushi Chhillar is gearing up for her upcoming film, Maalik, a gritty gangster drama alongside Rajkummar Rao. Her latest social media post hint that the Miss World has left fans speculating that is she already been signed on for her next project?.

Manushi took to her Instagram and posted a mirror selfie from a dance rehearsal studio in Mumbai, which has gotten everyone talking. The actress was Dressed in an all-black outfit, she rocked a fitted crop top and relaxed cargo pants with crisp white sneakers, looking like she meant business. She further teaser her followers with a simple yet open-ended caption 'Sneak Peek', but the setting and her look suggest something bigger is brewing.

What is Manushi training for? Is this for a new music video? Or Is Manushi simply brushing up on her dancing skills? Or is this Manushi's hint about having on-boarded her next project? Only she can say!, comment section is filled with these speculation about her recent post.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Manushi has been slowly and steadily diversifying her acting repertoire with her careful selection of films. And it hasn't gone unnoticed by netizens, who have applauded her for not shying away from experimenting with roles. Testament to that fact is her role in Maalik with Rajkummar Rao, where she will be seen in a de-glam look sporting traditional Indian attire.

Apart from this gangster drama, Manushi will be next seen in her upcoming action movie 'Tehran' opposite John Abraham.

Maalik is all set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.