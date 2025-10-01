Manushi Chhillar’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Her Dad Will Melt Your Heart - Shares Rare Family Photos

Mumbai: Actress Manushi Chhillar wished a Happy Birthday to her "coolest dad & forever guide" Dr. Mitrabasu Chhillar.

The 'Terhan' actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of rare photos of her daddy dear. The first pic showed him sitting on the couch with his birthday cake in front of him. Next was a still of Manushi's father taking care of his patients. Last, we saw him channeling his inner chef while flaunting his culinary skills.

Manushi's post further included a heartfelt wish for her father that read, "Happy Birthday to my coolest dad (Red heart emoji) From picking me up after school performances to now picking me up from the airport, you’re always there no matter how busy your day is (Hug emoji) The way you care for people, go out of your way to help, and heal lives every single day, it inspires me endlessly. (sic)"

"Thank you for showing me what kindness, strength, and humility truly mean. I feel so lucky to call you my Popsie, my hero, and my forever guide. Here’s to celebrating you today and always (White heart emoji)," she added.

On Tuesday, Manushi opened up about her experience working with Rajkummar Rao, revealing why he remains her favourite co-actor.

'The Great Indian Family' actress conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media, where she praised Rao’s dedication, professionalism, and the effortless chemistry they enjoyed on the sets of "Maalik".

As one of the netizens complimented Manushi on her electrifying chemistry with Rao, she responded saying, “Raj has to be one of my favourite co-actors and I had an amazing, amazing time working with him.”

During the session, an Insta user also questioned Manushi about her fitness and well-being. Recalling her post-COVID struggles, Manushi shared, “I suffered a lot of muscle loss, because of which I lost a lot of weight as well. So my Dad, a doctor, helped me make a lot of lifestyle changes in order to get healthy again.”