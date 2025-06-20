Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2919064https://zeenews.india.com/people/manushi-chhillar-shuts-down-troll-who-mocked-miss-world-aspirants-crown-tattoo-2919064.html
NewsLifestylePeople
MANUSHI CHHILLAR

Manushi Chhillar Shuts Down Troll Who Mocked Miss World Aspirant's Crown Tattoo

Manushi Chhillar will be next seen in Maalik alogside Rajkummar Rao. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 04:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Manushi Chhillar Shuts Down Troll Who Mocked Miss World Aspirant's Crown Tattoo (Image: @manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

New Delhi: In the world of pageantry, symbols often carry deep personal meaning and pride. But when one aspirant recently shared hers online, it unexpectedly became the centre of a social media storm.

A social media user sparked controversy after publicly mocking a Miss World aspirant who shared her dream of competing in the Miss World pageant, and as an inspirational reminder, got a tattoo of the Miss World crown on her arm.

The user posted a clip of the aspirant and wrote, 'I had to re-watch the video 3-4 times to grasp that THIS girl is aspiring to become a Miss World... Well, then I can become the sun or the moon too", a rather distasteful comment, that quickly gained attention for its dismissive tone and personal nature.

However, the negativity didn’t go unanswered. Miss World Manushi Chhillar, one of the most respected names in pageantry circles, came to the aspirant's defence, with her trademark graceful yet powerful response. Replying to the troll's post, she penned, 'and that would be better than spending your time belittling someone else'. Manushi's reply was a subtle yet stinging reminder about kindness, confidence, and lifting others rather than tearing them down.

Check Out The Post Below: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aryanshi (@a_r_y_a_n_shii)

The Maalik actress's comment drew praise from the netizens who were impressed with her and applauded her for taking a strong stand and turning a hurtful moment into one of support and encouragement.

Her response clearly sent a clear message about self-belief and the importance of empowering one another — a core value that the Miss World platform itself represents. Kudos to Manushi, for this much-needed show of support.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK