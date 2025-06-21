Marathi Actor-Director Tushar Ghadigaonkar Passes Away By Suicide At 32: Reports

New Delhi: Popular Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar, known for his work across television, films, and theatre, passed away on Friday, June 20, at the age of 32.

The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but reports suggest the actor may have died by suicide.

According to a report by Times Now Marathi, Tushar was alone at home while his wife was at work. His body was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan at their residence. The report also indicates that he had been consuming alcohol prior to the incident.

Who was Tushar Ghadigaonkar?

Tushar Ghadigaonkar was a familiar face in the Marathi entertainment industry, having acted in notable films such as Man Kasturi Re and Zombivli.

Apart from acting, Tushar had also established himself as a director, helming the television show Tuzi Mazi Yari and creating music videos under his production banner, Ghanta Naad Production.

The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the Marathi entertainment fraternity. Fellow actor Ankur Wadve, known for Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, took to Instagram to express his grief. In an emotional tribute, he wrote: “मित्रा का? कश्यासाठी? आपण मार्ग काढले पाहिजे पण आत्महत्या हा मार्ग नाही! Tushar Ghadigaonkar तू हरलास म्हणजे आम्ही सगळे हरलो" (which translates to: Friend, why? For what? We must find a way out, but suicide is not the way! Tushar Ghadigaonkar If you lose, we all lose.”) Ankur's emotional tribute sparked speculation about the actor's death by suicide.

Fans and colleagues alike are mourning the loss of a young and talented artist whose contributions to the industry were only just beginning to bloom. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.

Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).