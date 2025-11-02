Marathi Actress Ruchita Jadhav Recounts Close Call With Powai Hostage-Taker Rohit Arya; 'I Came To Be There...'

New Delhi: Marathi actress Ruchita Jadhav has shared a chilling account of how she narrowly escaped becoming involved in the recent Powai hostage incident, where Rohit Arya, a social media channel owner, allegedly held 18 people, including 17 children, captive under the pretext of a film audition.

Jadhav revealed that Arya had contacted her earlier in October for a role in a film centered on a “hostage situation.” He allegedly invited her to the same R.A. Studios in Powai, the very location where the incident later unfolded.

Actress Shares Chats With Hostage-Taker

“On 4th October, I was contacted by someone named Rohit Arya regarding a film project. The subject he described was about a hostage situation. As an actor, I agreed to hear more,” Jadhav said in a social media post, sharing screenshots of her purported chats with Arya.

According to Jadhav, Arya asked to meet her on October 27, 28, or 29, and she confirmed her availability for the 28th. On October 27, he sent her the studio details and proposed meeting the next day. However, a family emergency forced her to cancel the meeting.

“When I saw the terrifying incident in the news - involving this same person - 1 felt a chill. I can't stop thinking about how close I came to being there. I'm feeling incredibly grateful to God, and to my family, and I truly believe someone up there was protecting me,” she wrote.

The actress urged her followers to remain cautious when meeting new people for work, emphasising that “no matter how normal things appear,” safety must come first.

Rohit Arya Killed in Powai Studio Standoff

Meanwhile, according to Mumbai Police, Rohit Arya was shot dead on October 30 after he held children hostage inside the Powai studio using an air gun. Police officials said Arya confined the group for about 30 minutes, during which he recorded and circulated videos demanding that certain individuals speak to him.

The ordeal ended when senior officers stormed the premises after failed negotiations. Arya was injured during the operation and died of excessive bleeding en route to the hospital. Authorities suspect that Arya may have been mentally unstable, as reported by IANS.

Police said the weapon recovered from the scene was later confirmed to be an air gun.