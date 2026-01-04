Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Enters Oscars Contention List Ahead Of 96th Academy Awards

Mumbai: Ahead of the 96th Academy Awards, filmmaker Subodh Khanolkar's Marathi film 'Dashavatar' has entered the Oscars contention list, the makers confirmed on Sunday.



In an official social media announcement, Zee Studios Official shared the film's latest milestone.



"First Marathi Film to Enter the Oscar Contention List. Born of red soil. Carried by tradition. Now global. Dashavatar is heading towards the Oscars!," the caption read.

With this, 'Dashavatar' has also become the first-ever Marathi film to make it to the prestigious list, thus officially joining the race for the Oscar.



The film's production house, Ocean Film Company, added, "A milestone moment for us and for Marathi cinema. Dashavatar, Ocean Film Company's debut film, in Oscars is a testament to passion, belief, and relentless effort of our entire Team! Honoured and grateful to see Marathi storytelling shine on a global platform."

Director Subodh Khanolkar initially confirmed the selection on Instagram along with a screenshot of the mail that he received from the Academy.



"I received an email that 'Dashavatar' has been selected in the main competition of the Academy Awards (Main open film category - contention list). I was satisfied with the hard work we all have put in for the past several years. This satisfaction is not only because 'Dashavatar' has been selected, but because our Marathi film can stand up globally... Dashavtar is probably the first Marathi film selected in the main competition category. This is the only Marathi film among the 150+ films selected from thousands of films. And this is the first Marathi movie to be shown in the Academy Screening Room!" he wrote.

Written and directed by Subodh Khanolkar, 'Dashavatar' features Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role alongside actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Vijay Kenkare, Ravi Kale, Abhinay Berde, Sunil Tawade, Aarti Wadagbalkar, and Lokesh Mittal.



Made under the banner of Zee Studios, Ocean Film Company, and Ocean Art House Production, the film is produced by Sujay Hande, Onkar Kate, Subodh Khanolkar, Ashok Hande, Aditya Joshi, Nitin Sahasrabudhe, Mrunal Sahasrabudhe, Sanjay Dubey, and Vinayak Joshi.



'Dashavatar' opened in theatres on September 12, 2025.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, nominations across all categories will be decided from January 12-16, 2026, and announced on January 22, 2026.



The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.