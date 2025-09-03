Marathi Singer-Actor Rahul Deshpande Announces Separation From Wife Neha After 17 Years Of Marriage

Mumbai: National Film Award-winning singer and actor Rahul Deshpande has announced his separation from his wife, Neha, after 17 years of marriage. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul Deshpande penned a long note sharing the news of his separation from his wife on Tuesday.

The legal separation was finalised in September 2024.

"Dear Friends, Each of you has been a meaningful part of my journey in your own way, and that's why I want to share a personal and important update with you. I have already shared this news with some of you. After 17 years of marriage and countless cherished memories, Neha and I have mutually parted ways and continue our lives independently. Our legal separation was amicably finalised in September 2024," wrote Rahul Deshpande.

In the note, Rahul highlighted his commitment to co-parenting his daughter, Renuka, with his ex-wife, Neha, calling it his "highest priority" and a key focus in his life post-separation.

"I chose to take some time before sharing this update to process the transition privately and to ensure that everything was thoughtfully managed, especially with the best interest of our daughter, Renuka at heart. She remains my highest priority, and I am committed to co-parenting her with Neha, with unwavering love, support, and stability," added Rahul Deshpande.

He continued, "While this marks a new chapter for us as individuals, our bond as parents and the respect we hold for each other remain strong. I truly appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy and decision during this time."

Rahul is one of the renowned playback singers and actors in the Marathi industry. He has previously won the National Award for his tremendous work in the Marathi film 'Me Vasantrao' for the Best Male Playback Singer.

He was also the lead actor in the film. He is the grandson of the late classical vocalist Vasantrao Deshpande.