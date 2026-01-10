Mardaani 3 Release Preponed: Rani Mukerji-Starrer To Hit Theaters On THIS Date

Mumbai: The third instalment of the Rani Mukerji-starrer action-thriller 'Mardaani' now has a new release date.

Yash Raj Films has decided to bring 'Mardaani 3' to cinemas earlier than planned.

The film, which was set to hit theatres on February 27, 2026, will now release on January 30.

On Saturday, the makers took to their Instagram account to make the announcement, along with a new poster for the film.

According to a release, 'Mardaani 3' will focus on a fast-paced story where time is running out as a police officer searches for missing girls.

Rani Mukerji is set to return as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third film of the series. In this film, Shivani will face dark and dangerous forces while trying to save several girls.

Speaking about the film's tone, Rani had earlier teased that Mardaani 3 is an "edge-of-the-seat thriller" that is "dark, deadly, and brutal."

According to the makers, the film will feature a bloody, violent clash between Shivani's goodness and sinister evil forces.

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. The Mardaani series began in 2014 and has focused on serious crimes. The first film dealt with human trafficking, while Mardaani 2 showed the chase of a violent criminal who challenged the police system.