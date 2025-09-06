Advertisement
Mardaani, Sooryavanshi Actor Ashish Warang Passes Away At 55 – Who Was He?

Ashish Warang was an Indian actor known for his work in Bollywood and Marathi cinema, who passed away on September 5, 2025, at the age of 55. 

Sep 06, 2025
Mardaani, Sooryavanshi Actor Ashish Warang Passes Away At 55 – Who Was He?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ashish Warang, known for his work in both the Marathi and Hindi film industries, passed away at the age of 55 on September 5. The actor reportedly took his last breath at his residence in Thane. The exact cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

According to a report by Pune Pulse, Warang had been unwell for some time. His sudden demise has left his colleagues and friends from the film fraternity in shock.

(This is a developing story.)

