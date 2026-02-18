Margot Robbie makes bold statement for critics says, ‘I make movies for...'

Washington: Margot Robbie has made it clear that when it comes to filmmaking, audiences, and not critics, are her top priority.

As per Variety, the Oscar-nominated actor said she has never once stepped onto a set worrying about reviews, insisting instead that her focus remains firmly on the emotional experience of moviegoers.

The 'Wuthering Heights' actor Robbie said, "I consider audience always. I've never, ever been on set and thought, 'What are the critics going to think of this?' I'm like, 'What's an audience going to feel right now? What's their emotional response going to be?'" adding, "I believe you should make movies for the people who are going to buy tickets to see the movies. It's as simple as that," she added, as quoted by Variety.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Robbie is currently seen in 'Wuthering Heights,' directed by Emerald Fennell, where she stars opposite Jacob Elordi as Cathy and Heathcliff.

The film opened at the top spot at the domestic box office, despite drawing polarising responses from audiences, as per Variety.

Fennell's previous directorial ventures, 'Promising Young Woman' and 'Saltburn,' also sparked divided reactions among viewers. Robbie has produced all three of Fennell's feature films.

Speaking about her collaboration with Fennell, Robbie praised the filmmaker's storytelling instincts. "I love working with Emerald because she always prioritises an emotional experience over a heady idea," Robbie said, adding, "She's very smart. She's got great ideas, but she'll let a cool idea fall by the wayside to offer the option that's going to be most exciting for the audience. I really appreciate that about her."

Robbie's comments come amid broader conversations in Hollywood about audience reception. Last year, Jennifer Lawrence spoke candidly in an interview about the anxiety she experiences before a film's release, describing the fear of public rejection despite her belief in the project.