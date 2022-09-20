NewsLifestylePeople
ADAM LEVINE

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine cheated on his pregnant wife? Deets inside

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:41 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: American singer and songwriter Adam Levine, the popular Maroon 5 frontman, has reportedly been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo.

An Instagram influencer named Sumner Stroh recently posted a TikTok video alleging that she and Adam were having an affair. However, she did not mention when she was precisely dating the singer.

She also shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM that Adam allegedly sent her after she "stopped talking to him over a period of months."

"At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn`t in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated," she claimed.

Levine has not responded to the woman`s affair claim.

The news came a week after Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo, who is Victoria`s Secret model, announced they are expecting their third child.

