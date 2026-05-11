Martin Short says daughter's death was 'nightmare for family'

Washington: Veteran actor and comedian Martin Short has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of his daughter, Katherine Short, describing the loss as a "nightmare for the family" and reflecting on her long struggle with mental health issues. As per People magazine, Martin Short, in a recent interview, shared that his daughter Katherine, who died by suicide at the age of 42 in February, had battled severe mental health challenges for years.

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"My daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she couldn't until she couldn't," Short said, adding that Katherine's death has been "a nightmare for the family," as quoted by People magazine.

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He further reflected on the broader context of illness and loss, saying, "But the understanding [is] that mental health and cancer, like my wife's, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal."

Katherine's death was confirmed by the Los Angeles coroner to People magazine, while the Short family released a statement at the time expressing their grief and requesting privacy.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the statement read, adding, "The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Katherine Short worked in the mental health field as a licensed clinical social worker in private practice. She was also associated with the clinic Amae Health, where she contributed to community outreach, family support groups, peer support, and psychotherapy services.

She held a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University, completed in 2006, and later earned a master's degree in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010, as per People magazine.

Martin Short, who shares three children, Oliver, Katherine, and Henry, adopted them with his late wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman. Dolman passed away from ovarian cancer at the age of 58 in 2010.

The actor is also set to appear in an upcoming Netflix documentary film titled 'Marty, Life Is Short,' which premieres on May 12.

Directed by Oscar nominee Lawrence Kasdan and produced by Imagine Documentaries, the film will explore Short's life and career through archival footage and new interviews.

According to People magazine, the documentary also touches on personal losses in his life.

The project is dedicated to both Katherine Short and actress Catherine O'Hara, who passed away on January 30 at the age of 71 and had worked with Short on multiple projects over the years.