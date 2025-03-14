Masaba And Satyadeep Misra Celebrate First Holi As Parents With Daughter Matara - SEE PICS

Mumbai: Fashion designer Masaba and actor Satyadeep Misra on Friday celebrated their first Holi as parents.

Mumbai: Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a few pictures showcasing how they rang in the Holi festivities with their daughter Matara. In the first snap, one can see the tiny feet of Matara. She also posted a picture of a plate filled with special kadhi chawal, aloo bhindi, chane and mirch ka achaar.

Her pet dog is also featured in her Holi album.

On October 12, 2024, Masaba and Satyadeep announced the arrival of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post. Masaba shared an adorable monochrome photo of her baby's little feet.

They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it. The post read: "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba and Satyadeep."

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Masaba's mother and veteran actress Neena Gupta opened up on the adorable bond she shares with her granddaughter and said that she doesn't feel like a grandmother and instead prefers to be called by her name.

"I don't feel like a grandmother. In fact, I have told the little one not to call me naani but 'call me Neena'," she said.