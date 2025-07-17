Massive Fire Engulfs Tomorrowland Main Stage Just Day Before Festival Launch

New Delhi: In a major setback to, a major fire broke out on the main stage of Tomorrowland on Wednesday, just one day before the festival was scheduled to kick off. The blaze caused extensive damage to the festival's signature stage design.

The incident occurred at the festival grounds in Boom, Belgium, where Tomorrowland is held annually, attracting hundreds of thousands of electronic music fans from across the globe. The festival is known for its extravagant stage setups, pyrotechnics, and world-class DJ performances. This year’s edition was set to begin on Thursday, July 17, with tens of thousands of attendees expected to descend on the site over the weekend.

Videos and images rapidly spread across social media on Wednesday afternoon, showing thick black smoke billowing from the left side of the main stage. Footage captured by onlookers revealed towering flames engulfing large sections of the stage, which had been meticulously designed over months.

Take a look:

pic.twitter.com/lQApUKGBH2

Tomorrowland burn a day to the festival some is behind this. — Winsla (@WinnieSchola) July 16, 2025

Tomorrowland turns into Burningman.pic.twitter.com/SC2CJZMUei — Vincent Kennedy (@VincentCrypt46) July 16, 2025

According to The Sun, nearly three-quarters of the main stage has been destroyed. Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like fireworks just moments before the fire started. However, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet confirmed any official findings.

At the time of the incident, no members of the public were present at the site. However, approximately 1,000 staff members were working at the site.

In an official statement released via their social media channels, Tomorrowland organizers addressed the incident:

"Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged.

We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident."

Despite the significant damage, festival organizers reassured attendees that the event would still proceed, though modifications are likely. "We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors.

All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned.

they continued, 'We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday).

More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.," they added.

The fire has sparked an outpouring of concern and support from fans and artists around the world, many of whom took to social media to express their shock and solidarity with the Tomorrowland team.

This year’s edition of Tomorrowland was expected to feature performances from some of the biggest names in electronic music, including AFROJACK, Agents Of Time, Ajna, Alok, Amber Broos, Amelie Lens, among others.