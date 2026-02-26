MasterChef India judge Vikas Khanna gets emotional seeing mother-child moment, recalls his own childhood

Mumbai: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna turned emotional as he revisited memories of his childhood after a witnessing a beautiful mother-baby moment at an airport, that transported him back in time.

The Michelin-starred chef and MasterChef judge shared a heartfelt note on social media, recalling how watching a mother carry her sleepy child stirred deep memories of his childhood when he was loved and protected by his own parents.

He wrote, “16+ years of hosting one of the world’s most watched cooking shows… and still, I am just a son first. At the airport today, on my way to Dubai for two nights before returning to New York, I saw a mother carrying her sleepy child all the way to the aircraft.

And suddenly… I was no longer at an airport. I was a child again.”

Recalling his beautiful childhood moments, Vikas added, “I remember falling asleep in the backseat, somewhere between noise and silence — between the world and home.

I never woke up… I was lifted. Arms carried me, careful not to disturb my sleep.

I was tucked into bed, shoes still loose, hair still messy from the day. A soft kiss rested on my forehead while I pretended to sleep.”

He added, “Doors locked.

Lights turned off.

And in the dark I could hear whispers about me… as if every breath I took was a celebration for them. Even in my nightmares, when shadows came close, they stood guard beside my pillow. I never truly met fear — because it never reached me.”

The post further read, “Nothing in my life has ever made me feel as safe as their presence. I didn’t know it then, but that was love in its purest form — the love that protects you even while you sleep.”

Crediting his parents for his success, Vikas wrote, “Today, whatever strength I have to represent India to the world, to celebrate our heritage and our ancestors… comes from the way they first celebrated me. Parents — earth, skies, and everything in between.”

In his note, the star chef reflected on how the simple sight of a child asleep in his mother’s arms instantly transported him to his own childhood, making him extremely emotional.

On the professional front, Vikas Khanna is currently one of the judges on the cooking reality show, MasterChef India and remains one of the country’s most celebrated culinary ambassadors.