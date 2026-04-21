Matka King celeb review: Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal bowled over by Vijay Varma’s performance!

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find - actor Vijay Varma is riding high on the success and positive word of mouth review for his latest outing - Matka King. The period drama has been lauded for its gripping narrative and standout performances. The series has been receiving strong reviews not just from the fans but from industry insiders too.

Matka King celeb review

Adding to the momentum, filmmaker Karan Johar has publicly lauded his series. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan wrote, "What a show!!!! The perfect BINGE!!!!! Congratulations to the entire team of #matkaking.... you can't miss it @roykapurfilms @primevideoin @itsvijayvarma."

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Actor Aamir Khan also shared his appreciation, writing, "Congratulation to Nagraj, Sid, Vijay, and the entire team of Matka King. Ratan Khatri is a character I would have loved to play. I'm sure Vijay must have killed it. Will be watching it soon after Ek Din's release. Hearing only great things about it. Congrats once again. Love, a."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal applauded saying, "Next up on my watchlist... from one of my fav directors! Looking forward.. ΜΑΤΚΑ ΚΙNG @nagraj_manjule @roykapurfilms @primevideoin @itsvijayvarma @gulshangrover @kkamra @saietamhankar @siddharth23oct."

Vijay Varma's Matka King

Vijay's Matka King has quickly found traction among audiences for its compelling narrative and immersive world-building. The show’s growing popularity is being driven by both critical appreciation and industry support.

Created and written by Abhay Koranne and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the series made its world premiere on April 17.

Set against the background of the fast-changing Bombay of the 1960s, it narrates the journey of an enterprising cotton trader, Brij Bhatti (played by Vijay Varma), who creates a new gambling system, dubbed ‘Matka’, turning an elite pastime into a nationwide phenomenon.

Matka King features Vijay as the lead, along with Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in important roles. Additionally, Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini are also a part of the film's ancillary cast.