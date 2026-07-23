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Matt Damon opens up on why Ben Affleck heard about 'The Odyssey' casting before his wife

Matt Damon revealed that the first person that he spoke to as he landed on the lead role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey ' was with his longtime friend Ben Affleck. He wanted to share this news first with his wife, but she was unable to answer his call.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 05:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Matt Damon opens up on why Ben Affleck heard about 'The Odyssey' casting before his wife
Image Credit: IMDb

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