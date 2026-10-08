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  • /May his soul rest in peace: Rajinikanth can’t believe his 'dear friend' Nana Patekar is 'no longer with us'

May his soul rest in peace: Rajinikanth can’t believe his 'dear friend' Nana Patekar is 'no longer with us'

Nana Patekar was last seen in Subedaar. He played a special role as Lance Naik Nana Waghmare.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
May his soul rest in peace: Rajinikanth can’t believe his 'dear friend' Nana Patekar is 'no longer with us'
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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