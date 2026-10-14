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Meenakshi Chaudhary opens up about finding herself on an exhilarating bike trip in Vietnam

Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary shared highlights from her three-day Ha Giang loop bike trip in Vietnam, even as she gears up for her upcoming mythological thriller Vrushakarma alongside Naga Chaitanya.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Meenakshi Chaudhary opens up about finding herself on an exhilarating bike trip in Vietnam
Image Credit: Meenakshi Chaudhary, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Meenakshi Chaudhary opens up about finding herself on an exhilarating bike trip in Vietnam
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