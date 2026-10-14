/Meenakshi Chaudhary opens up about finding herself on an exhilarating bike trip in Vietnam

Chennai: Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary, who is best known for her performance in the blockbuster film 'Lucky Bhaskar', has now disclosed that she took a bike trip in Vietnam during a holiday to the country. Taking to her Instagram page, the actress, who shared pictures and videos shot during her trip to Vietnam, wrote, "This has to be a trip that came at a time I needed it the most. Going into the valley of nature on a bike trip was one of the most exhilarating experiences I’ve had. Met some amazing people along the way, and I think I found myself back in the process as well. Did this ha giang loop which was a three-day bike trip with the best views.vietnam #travelling #hagiang #fy."