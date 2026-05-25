Meenakshi Seshadri follows Neena Gupta, asks for work in Bollywood after 30 years

Mumbai: Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri has now joined the list of Bollywood actors openly expressing their desire about wanting to return to the Hindi film industry and doing substantial work. Much like veteran actress Neena Gupta, who a few years ago had asked filmmakers for work through a post on her social media, Meenakshi too has now directly reached out to the industry insiders, through a heartfelt video on her social media account.

ALSO READ: Remember 80s Star Meenakshi Seshadri? She Is Back With Manjari Fadnis For 'Meri Jung' Song Recreation - Watch

The actress, expressing her willingness to take up strong and impactful roles in films and OTT projects, said that she has relocated to her ‘Karmabhoomi’ Mumbai after spending 30 years in US where she focused on her family life.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a recent video shared on social media, Meenakshi Seshadri was seen dressed in a graceful traditional South Indian attire as she addressed her social media family and expressed her desire of restarting her acting journey after a sabbatical of three decades.

ALSO READ: When Kumar Sanu and Meenakshi Seshadri’s romance rumours hit headlines!

The actress said, “A warm Namaste to my growing family of Instagram followers. Today I want to sincerely thank each one of you for your love, encouragement and constant support.”

She further revealed that after spending years away from India, she has now returned to Mumbai to pursue acting opportunities once again. “After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my Karmabhoomi, Mumbai, India and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion and positivity,”* she shared.

Expressing her eagerness to work again, Meenakshi added, “I'm really looking forward to meaningful opportunities, whether it's a lead role, supporting character or even a short show. And it doesn't matter as long as it's an impactful performance. It could be films or OTT shows.”

The actress also clarified that she is not ‘chasing stardom but simply wants to continue doing what she genuinely loves’. “I want to explore roles that challenge me as an artist and help me discover new dimensions of my craft,” she said, before adding, “You know, many offers did come my way, but some weren't exciting enough and some simply didn't materialise. But I'm managing this journey on my own, without any agency. And your support means everything to me during this phase.

And though I am primarily based in India, I do spend some vacation time with my family in the USA. And occasionally travelling elsewhere in between.”

She further added, “Look, my dear, dear friends, I'm not here to prove any point. I'm just here with the love, encouragement of my family. I'm simply doing what truly makes me happy.”

She further said, “And to all my dear fans, I request you to continue supporting me, sharing your feedback and spreading the word. Because your faith and your blessings inspire me every single day. Thank you.”

Along with the video, Meenakshi also shared a heartfelt caption that read, ““Dear friends this is a message to you all from Boston USA. I am here to celebrate my son’s graduation from Harvard University. And spend a fun summer with my family.

I want to share that after my relocation to INDIA I have been working towards more opportunities in the entertainment industry. While there have been offers, they were either not exciting enough or just didn’t work out. I’m seeking the good wishes and blessings of all you wonderful fans who knows kisiki dua se mujhe mera accha mauka mile #bollywood #comeback #fans #wishes.”

Talking about Meenakshi Seshadri, the actress was among the leading actresses of the 1980s and 1990s era of Bollywood.

She made her acting debut with ‘Painter Babu’ opposite Rajiv Goswami, and later went on to star in many successful movies including ‘Hero’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Shahenshah’, ‘Ghayal’ and many more.

Her portrayal in the movie ‘Damini’ is still considered one of the strongest female performances in Hindi cinema even after 33 years of its release.

The actress is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, who at the peak of her career, moved to the United States after marriage to focus on family life.