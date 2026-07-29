Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Meenakshi Seshadri opens up about her film 'Hero' ran in Chennai theatre for one year

Meenakshi Seshadri shared her journey and experience on working with Jackie Shroff in 'Hero'.  In Chennai, where Hindi cinemas were not encouraged much at the time, this film ran for about a year. 
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 05:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Meenakshi Seshadri opens up about her film 'Hero' ran in Chennai theatre for one year
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Meenakshi Seshadri opens up about her film 'Hero' ran in Chennai theatre for one year
Meenakshi Seshadri1 min ago
2
US Iran conflict20 min ago
3
Avengers: Doomsday28 min ago
4
BTS44 min ago
5
Aamir khan49 min ago