New Delhi: Actress Meera Chopra took to Instagram to speak about the less-discussed topic of Asexuality, which is still taboo in the country. Meera is known to take up challenging roles and play bold characters that instigate a train of thoughts amongst the audiences. The gorgeous actress updated an Instagram story that mentioned "sex shouldn't be a compulsion, it should be a choice! Having no interest in sex shouldn't be a taboo, it's just a healthy sexual orientation."

The actress further stated, "It is appalling to read, learn that people have been turning a blind eye towards 'asexuality' for decades. There are so many individuals who are naturally not drawn towards sex, and this is supremely their sexual orientation. Asexuality is a form of sexual orientation just like heterosexuality or bisexuality or anything else. It is a personal choice. While working on my upcoming film "Superwoman" I came across ample of data that highlighted the distant or partial behaviour of the family members, friends and families when an individual opens up to them about their sexuality. They usually become a laughing stock and attract ridicule and experience biased behaviour in their personal and professional lives. Treating the asexuals as normal is something that really needs to be propagated. We are living in 2022, it's high time the citizens of India realise the eminence of one's right to deny having sex altogether."

Her upcoming film 'Super Woman' is India's first film on 'Asexuality.' 'Super Woman' has been directed by Zaigham Imam, who is globally known in the film festival circuit for his remarkable body of work and features stalwarts like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Poonam Dhillon. The film has been produced by Golden Ratio films.