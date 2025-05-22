New Delhi: Pan India star Allu Arjun's popularity peaked with Pushpa 2, making him the highest-paid Indian actor ever. Reportedly, he took home Rs 300 crore for his power-packed blockbuster hit Pushpa 2: The Rule, which co-starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. He has now become India's highest-paid actor, racing ahead of Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan. The National Award winning actor, is undoubtedly the biggest superstar who has inspired millions. One such fan is Nishant Kumar, who is hailed as the lookalike of Icon Star on social media.

Who is Nishant Kumar?

Nishant Kumar, 26, from Delhi became a social media sensation for his uncanny resemblance with Allu Arjun's Pushparaj character. Transforming into the look completely, Nishant has shared content on his social media handles, getting noticed and fame followed. His videos, featuring him imitating Pushparaj’s dialogues and capturing the character’s unique appearance and demeanor, turned him into a viral sensation, garnering massive views online.

Reportedly, soon Nishant got invitations to events and functions to perform as Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj. What started as fan admiration gradually evolved into a career opportunity and a significant source of livelihood. He now has over 244K followers on Instagram.

Meeting the real Icon Star

Nishant, who in his Insta bio calls himself 'Lookalike Of Pushpa Raj', uploaded a video of his meeting Allu Arjun amid a ocean of fans waiting outside his house. The video has garnered 593,288 likes so far.

Allu Arjun has now become India's highest-paid actor, racing ahead of Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan. Pushpa 2, collected over Rs 1800 crore at the box office worldwide. The actor, who made history by becoming the first Telugu star to win the National Film Award for Best Actor (2023) for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, continues to enjoy his successful streak at the Box Office.