Meet 5 Celebrities Who Are Likely To Get Married In 2026: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce

Celebrities Who Are Likely To Get Married In 2026: Happy New Year 2026 kicks off with a bang and today, in this feature, we thought of listing out at least 5 popular celebrities who are most likely to get married this year. From hush-hush wedding details of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda to international couple Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce - fans are eagerly awaiting to see their first pics as man and wife!

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot but the preparations are being kept hush-hush. The couple reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad, with only close family and friends in attendance.

Hindustan Times report states that the duo have locked February 26, 2026 as the wedding date and the grand affair will be solemnised at a palace (one of the heritage properties) in Udaipur. Rashmika and Vijay will also host a separate, grand reception in Hyderabad for members of the film industry, as per reports.

Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben

Actress Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon, is reportedly set to marry singer Stebin Ben. According to HT, the couple will tie the knot on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur, with wedding festivities spread over three days, from January 9 to 11.

The wedding will be followed by a Mumbai reception for showbiz peeps, reportedly.

Allu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy

Allu Sirish and Nayanika began dating in 2023 and got engaged in October, 2025. Allu Arjun's brother announced on social media that their wedding for March 6, 2026 - the same date his brother Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy. NDTV quoted him as saying, "When our wedding dates were being finalised as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favourable dates - Feb 25 and March 6. Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue's availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6."

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement news on August 26, 2025, with a joint Instagram post captioned "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Their wedding remains one of the most widely anticipated weddings of 2026. Few international reports even suggest that the duo has locked June 13th as the D-day and Ocean House in Rhode Island, could be the venue.

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando confirmed the news of their engagement in early December 2025 after the couple attended the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere, where Cyrus showed off a distinctive diamond ring. They dated for about 4 years before announcing engagement. Theirs also could be one of the most awaited celeb weddings of 2026.