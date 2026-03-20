Meet 80-year-old Matthieu Ricard, 'happiest person in the world', the French monk who didn't sold his Ferrari in pursuit of happiness...

Is happiness or 'being happy' really a state of mind or is it just the feeling of 'fullness' and 'gratification' for the soul. Maybe, we will never get a clear answer for it but the long pursuit of achieving that little sprinkle of a smile, making one happy should probably never cease, right? On International Day of Happiness (March 20), how about meeting 'the world's happiest man', and unravelling his secret to a blissful spiritual journey

Meet Matthieu Ricard

In 2023, Matthieu Ricard gave an interview to 'The Guardian' where he shared his journey, books and idea behind happiness.

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Matthieu Ricard is a French writer, and Buddhist monk who holds a PhD degree in molecular genetics from the Pasteur Institute in 1972. But soon he left his scientific career and instead followed the spiritual path in Tibetan Buddhism, living mainly in the Himalayas.

He currently resides at Shechen Tennyi Dargyeling Monastery in Nepal.

Does he ever get anxious? The reporter asked Ricard candidly, to which he said, "Yes, missing planes or trains. Besides that, I don’t have many worries."

Is Happiness achievable, really?

When he is quizzed about this, you won't believe what his answer was like. Ricard said, "Just think for two seconds. How can we know the state of happiness of 8 billion human beings? Maybe there’s a guy who’s in complete bliss all the time?"

So, does being called 'the world’s happiest man' annoy him? “No. I feel embarrassed. One of my friends said: ‘On your grave it will read: ‘Here lies the happiest man in the world.’’” But his spiritual teacher’s grandson, he says, told him: “Take it and use it. Stop fighting it."

How did he become the 'the world’s happiest man”?

Well, in 2004 research project which Ricard was a part of analysed his brain as he meditated on compassion. The electroencephalogram recorded unprecedented levels of gamma waves, associated with wellbeing and focus. His meditation also activated an area of the brain associated with positive emotions, mentioned the Guardian report.

On his book titled 'Happiness'

In the same interview, Ricard quipped, he actually wanted to call it something. He said, "I wanted to call it Suffering. No! It’s true!” Real happiness, he explains (he calls it “eudemonia”, an ancient Greek term) comes from ridding yourself of sources of suffering: hatred, pride, jealousy and so on. This kind of wellbeing is “a sort of bonus” that comes from compassion, benevolence, altruism – and it is lasting and stable. You can feel it even in moments of grief and regardless of your material circumstances; he calls it “a way of being that pervades”. That distinguishes it from pleasure, which is “perfectly fine, but not happiness”.

He further explains that little joys in life or pleasure can't guarantee happiness for a lifetime. "There’s absolutely nothing wrong with taking a hot shower after walking in the snow. But if you stay 24 hours under a hot shower, you will not like it," he explained.

On controlling the mind

Ricard further shared how 'our mind can be our best friend or our worst enemy'. Adding further, he said, "we need to cultivate qualities – benevolence, inner strength, inner freedom so you are not too fragile for the ups and downs, discernment” – that creates eudemonia, and that’s a skill that takes practice."

About Ricard's personal life

Matthieu Ricard grew up in the French intellectual circles. He was born to Yahne Le Toumelin, his mother who was a lyrical abstractionist painter and Tibetan Buddhist nun while his father later Jean-François Revel was a renowned French philosopher.

Ricard is a board member of the Mind and Life Institute and has received the French National Order of Merit for his humanitarian work in the East with Karuna-Shechen. Since 1989, he has acted as the French interpreter for the 14th Dalai Lama.

Good reads by Ricard which can literally light you up over the weekend...in pursuit of happiness:

Some of the books he has written and co-authored include:

Happiness: A Guide to Developing Life's Most Important Skill

Why Meditate: Working with Thoughts and Emotions

The Quantum and the Lotus: A Journey to the Frontiers Where Science and Buddhism Meet

Altruism: The Power of Compassion to Change Yourself and the World

A Plea for the Animals: The Moral, Philosophical, and Evolutionary Imperative to Treat All Beings with Compassion

Beyond the Self: Conversations between Buddhism and Neuroscience

Enlightened Vagabond: The Life and Teachings of Patrul Rinpoche

Notebooks of a Wandering Monk

The Skill of Happiness

Bhutan: The Land of Serenity

Journey to Enlightenment: The Life and World of Khyentse Rinpoche, Spiritual Teacher from Tibet

Our Animal Neighbors: Compassion for Every Furry, Slimy, Prickly Creature on Earth

Motionless Journey: From a Hermitage in the Himalayas

Tibet: An Inner Journey

Freedom for All of Us: A Monk, a Philosopher, and a Psychiatrist on Finding Inner Peace

Happiness (2 Books Collection Set)

