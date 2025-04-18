New Delhi: Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray is all set to enter the showbiz world in Anurag Kashyap's project. While the film is yet to be officially announced, buzz about the film has already started.

Meet Aaishvary Thackeray

Smita Thackeray's son, Aaishvary, worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani back in 2015. Besides acting, he is also into with his love for Michael Jackson, and his dance style. Despite coming from a well-known political family, he has chosen a different profession.

Once, Nikhil Dwivedi had said in an interview, “Here’s this new boy who is working with Anurag Kashyap. Aaishvary Thackeray. I think he is going to be someone to watch out for.”

It has been learnt that the film that he is working on, has been wrapped with 60 days schedule in Feb/March this year.

On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap’s last directorial venture, Kennedy, garnered praise at the Cannes Film Festival that year but is yet to secure an official release date in India. It is a neo-noir thriller starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles.