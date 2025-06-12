Meet Actor Who Has Christian Father, Sikh Mother, And Muslim Brother—Now One Of Bollywood’s Most Popular Stars, His Name Is...

Did you know this Bollywood actor has a Christian father, a Sikh mother, and a Muslim brother? This B-Town star enjoys massive popularity, especially after his recent work. He began his career in television and eventually became one of the biggest names in Bollywood.

The actor we're talking about is also a trained contemporary and jazz dancer. He has worked with Shiamak Davar and was even a choreographer on his show. Can you guess who this actor is?

Here’s another hint: he rose to fame playing the role of Shyam Singh in the popular Hindi serial Balika Vadhu.

Who are we talking about?

Yes, we’re talking about none other than Vikrant Massey. Massey has cemented his name in the Bollywood industry as one of its most talented actors. He is loved for his stellar performances in films such as Chhapaak, Haseen Dilruba, Mirzapur, A Death in the Gunj, 12th Fail, The Sabarmati Report, and Sector 36.

Vikrant’s Diverse Family Background

Vikrant, who made his Bollywood debut in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, comes from a culturally diverse background. He was born to a Sikh mother and a Christian father—Meena and Jolly Massey. His elder brother converted to Islam and now goes by the name Moeen. According to reports, Massey’s parents eloped to get married as young lovers. Despite his multi-faith background, Vikrant is known to be quite spiritual himself.

Massey married actress Sheetal Thakur, who follows Hinduism, in 2022. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2024. While speaking to the Indian Express, Vikrant revealed that he wants to instill rationalism in his son, Vardhaan. The actor is often seen participating in various cultural festivals such as Diwali.

Known for his impactful body of work, Vikrant has won both Filmfare awards and critical acclaim for projects like Haseen Dillruba, 12th Fail, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Lipstick Under My Burkha. He will next be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor.