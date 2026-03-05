Meet actress Mandana Karimi: Bigg Boss contestant, now reveals plans to leave India and hopes to return to Iran after Ali Khamenei’s death

New Delhi: Iranian actress Mandana Karimi has spent several years in India building her career in films and reality television. She is known for movies such as Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, as well as for participating in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss 9 and Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Decision to Leave India

Karimi recently revealed plans to leave India, expressing that she intends to return to Iran following the eventual passing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “The moment they announce that this regime is gone, I will go. Anyway, my bags are packed, and I am leaving India as well. That is the plan because I feel I am breaking up with India. It is very difficult for me because I came to India when I was really young. India has given me everything: my modelling career, my acting career, the love that I got, and the friends that I have. But I feel I don't have a voice in India."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Is Quentin Tarantino dead? Viral claims amid Israel‑Iran conflict spark confusion before being debunked

Feeling of Isolation and Betrayal

The actress also spoke about the emotional challenges she has faced in recent months, stating, “In these past two months, I have never felt so homesick and lonely in Bombay. I have a lot of friends here, but unfortunately, I went to protests, and I was talking about Iran so openly that I lost a lot of 'so-called' friends. I feel India has betrayed me in a way. India has given me what it was supposed to give, and now it's time to move on, and hopefully I am going to move to Iran."

Activism on Social Media

Karimi’s Instagram is filled with videos and posts highlighting the situation in Iran and encouraging her followers to support her country. Her social media presence has become a platform for raising awareness about social and political issues affecting Iran.

Mandana Karimi has made a name for herself in both films and television in India, but her outspoken stance on her homeland’s issues shows a different side to her career—one that blends entertainment with activism.