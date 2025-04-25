Meet Actress Who Married 9 Times, Died At 99 With Estimated Net Worth $40Mn, One Of Her Husbands Was Top Hotel Magnate, Her Name Is...

New Delhi: Celebrity lives are high on glitz and glamour. The luck ones might find love for keeps but for others, it still remains a looming reality. Even marriages do not last long for everyone including celebrities who have a volatile professional career in addition to a high-stakes personal relationship. Today, in our 'guess who' series, let's find out which actress got married as many as 9 times. Well, yes not once, twice or even thrice but she tried her luck 9 times.

Meet Actress Who Got Married 9 Times

The very gorgeous Zsa Zsa Gabor was a Hungarian-American socialite and actress. She participated in 1933 Miss Hungary pageant, where she finished as the second runner-up. She emigrated from Hungary to the United States in 1941, and became a sought-after actress. Her first film role was a supporting role in Lovely to Look At, released in 1952. She did We're Not Married!, and played one of her few leading roles in Moulin Rouge, directed by John Huston.

Known for her glamourous Hollywood lifestyle, she exuded charm. Gabor was famous for her link-ups and extravagant style of living. She has 2 sisters, socialites and actresses Eva Gabor and Magda Gabor.

Who Are the 9 Husbands Of Zsa Zsa Gabor - Timeline

Gabor had nine husbands, including hotel magnate Conrad Hilton and actor-singer George Sanders. She once stated, "Men have always liked me and I have always liked men. But I like a mannish man, a man who knows how to talk to and treat a woman—not just a man with muscles."

Burhan Belge

​​(married in 1935; divorced in 1941)​

Conrad Hilton

​(married in 1942; divorced in 1947)​

George Sanders

​(married in 1949; divorced in 1954)​

Herbert Hutner

​(married in 1962; divorced in 1966)​

Joshua S. Cosden Jr.

​(married in 1966; divorced in 1967)​

Jack Ryan

​(married in 1975; divorced in 1976)​

Michael O'Hara

​​(married in 1976; divorced in 1982)​

Felipe de Alba

​(married in 1983; Annulled in 1983)​

Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt

​(married in 1986)

Out of these 9 marriages, Gabor only had one daughter named Francesca Hilton, who was the member of the Hilton family. She was the only child of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton and his second wife, Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Gabor's Cause Of Death At 99

According to Wiki information, Gabor, who was in coma, died from cardiac arrest at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on December 18, 2016. On her death certificate, coronary artery disease and cerebrovascular disease are listed as contributing causes. She was 99.

Reportedly, she had been on life support for the previous five years. Her last film appearance was in A Very Brady Sequel which released in 1996.

Gabor's Net Worth, Who Inherited Her Property?

Zsa Zsa Gabor's estimated net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth happened to be $40 Million at the time of her demise. Grunge reported that after her death, her last husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt became the sole trustee of her estate.

Her only child Francesca Hilton, died a year before Zsa Zsa Gabor on January 5, 2015 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after having suffered a major stroke. She was 67.

Notable Work Of Zsa Zsa Gabor

Gabor first film role was a supporting one in Lovely to Look At, released in 1952. She did We're Not Married!, and played one of her few leading roles in Moulin Rouge, directed by John Huston.

Next she did MGM films The Story of Three Loves, Lili, as well as the French-Italian comedy The Most Wanted Man. She also did Love in a Hot Climate, The Girl in the Kremlin, The Man Who Wouldn't Talk, and Orson Welles' film noir Touch of Evil. She played German spy Mata Hari in Up the Front, Frankenstein's Great Aunt Tillie and The Naked Truth among many others.



Her Television work includes 'What's My Line?, The Milton Berle Show, The Dinah Shore Chevy Show, and Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. She also did The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and Hollywood Squares. Besides these appearances on chat shows, she also featured in General Electric Theater, Matinee Theater, The Arthur Murray Party, Playhouse 90, and Dinah! to name a few.



