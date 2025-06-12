Meet Actress Who Runs 10 kms Daily, 40 Kms Cycling, 1.5 Kms Swimming - All For Her Second Ironman 70.3 Triathlon

New Delhi: Actress and athlete Saiyami Kher is gearing up for the formidable Ironman 70.3 triathlon, her training intensity is nothing short of awe-inspiring. A self-confessed sports enthusiast, Saiyami has always straddled the worlds of performance and physical endurance, but her current preparation showcases an unparalleled commitment to pushing her boundaries.

Saiyami Kher Preps Up For Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Second Time

The actress has regularly been sharing snapshots of her day to day training ahead of the tournament m, and it’s evident she’s leaving no stone unturned. The regime included a 10.03 km treadmill run clocked at 1:10:10 (7:00/km pace), followed by a 40.43 km cycling session around Mumbai in 1:34:52 (averaging 25.6 km/h), and capped off with a pool swim of 1,500 meters completed in 37:50 (2:31 per 100m). This demanding tri-discipline workout is a solid foundation for the Ironman 70.3, yet Saiyami humbly admits, “Olympic size distance felt great but feeling far from ready for the 70.3.”

Talking about her preparation, Saiyami shared, “Being an actor comes with its own physical and emotional demands. Training for something like the Ironman 70.3 while shooting or traveling is extremely challenging. But I’ve never liked doing things halfway. This race is a test of not just the body but the mind too. The race route changed after I registered and it’s become a hilly route with lots of climbs. I know I have a long way to go..This race is way way tough than what I did last year. Which is why I need to put in even more effort. Juggling work and training gets tough. But nothing comes easy :)”

After Milind Soman, Saiyami Kher has become the first Indian actress to complete the toughest triathlon in the world: Ironman Race. She was in Berlin to compete in the toughest triathlon in the world: Ironman, which was held in September 2024. She created history by becoming the first Bollywood female actor to participate in and complete the said Ironman 70.3, which includes a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run, all completed back-to-back without breaks.

Ironman 70.3 Triathlon

Ironman 70.3 also known as a Half Ironman, is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). The '70.3' refers to the total distance in miles (113.0 km) covered in the race, consisting of a 1.2-mile (1.9 km) swim, a 56-mile (90 km) bike ride, and a 13.1-mile (21.1 km) run.