Meet Actress Whose 2003 Bold Movie With Then-Boyfriend Became A HUGE Hit, Reveals She Was Told 'Not To Do That Adult Film', Her Name Is...

New Delhi: Bong beauty Bipasha Basu had a successful modelling career in late 90s and early 2000s. She ventured into acting with thriller Ajnabee (2001), which even got her won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her maiden leading role came with horror film Raaz (2002), followed by Jism (2003) and in two consecutive annual top-grossing films, No Entry (2005) and Dhoom 2 (2006).

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha spoke about breaking away from the image of the conventional Hindi film heroine by signing Jism. "Jism was the time when I was at the peak, and everyone told me, 'You cannot do an adult content film. You are like the typical Hindi heroine who is now established in people's hearts.' And I said, I just like the story so much. I said I'll go ahead and do it. Everybody stopped me from doing it. My manager thought I had gone crazy," she said.

In the HT interview, she also added that the film shifted perceptions about the roles women could play in Hindi cinema, saying, "But it worked for me and then things changed. Women suddenly were tonging their hair. They wore a bronze look. There was no stereotypical (thinking) that the woman can't play the negative character. It all changed after that. So it's been path-breaking for me. That has been one very important film."

About Jism

Jism released in 2003 and became known for its bold story and stylish look. Directed by Amit Saxena and produced by Pooja Bhatt, the film starred Bipasha Basu and marked John Abraham’s debut in Bollywood. The lead pair was much in news at that time as they were reportedly dating each others.

The film is inspired by Body Heat (1981) by Lawrence Kasdan which was based on Billy Wilder's 1944 film Double Indemnity, an adaptation of James M Cain's novel of the same name.