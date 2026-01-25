Meet Aditi Govitrikar: India’s first Mrs World in 2001, trained physician and psychologist, who went viral after ‘Priyanka Chopra & Lara Dutta Got Cars and Flats, I Got Only a Bouquet’

Aditi Govitrikar may no longer be a regular presence in the limelight, but her place in India’s beauty pageant history is firmly secured. In 2001, she created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Mrs World crown, a milestone that brought global attention to Indian representation in married women’s pageants.

Years later, the former model and actor has reflected on that achievement with honesty and perspective, revealing that the recognition she received was far more modest than what many of her contemporaries enjoyed.

When victory did not bring grand rewards

In a recent conversation with Hauterrfly, Aditi spoke candidly about the aftermath of her Mrs World win. She explained that although international titles are often associated with prize money, endorsements and luxury gifts, her own experience was surprisingly simple.

She noted that 2001 was a breakthrough year for Indian women on the world stage, with several pageant winners being celebrated across the country. However, she soon realised that not all victories were treated equally.

According to Aditi, while some winners were welcomed home with expensive rewards such as apartments and cars, she received only a floral bouquet. She suggested that the difference stemmed from professional backing and organisational associations rather than the value of the title itself.

A moment remembered with laughter

Sharing the incident light-heartedly, Aditi recalled an amusing exchange from that time. Standing beside fellow pageant winner Lara Dutta at a celebration, the contrast in their rewards became a topic of humour. Lara jokingly pointed out that she had been gifted property and a vehicle, while Aditi had returned home with her husband and flowers.

Instead of feeling disappointed, Aditi said she chose to treat the moment as a joke and focused on the joy of being part of a generation of women achieving international success together.

More than a beauty queen

What makes Aditi Govitrikar’s journey especially distinctive is her academic background. Apart from being a former supermodel and actor, she is also professionally trained in medicine and psychology — a rare combination in the world of fashion and entertainment.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, she was known as one of the few Indian models with formal qualifications in both fields. Her popularity also reached mainstream audiences through her appearance in the hit music video Kabhi To Nazar Milao, which turned her into a familiar face across the country.

A legacy beyond awards

Today, Aditi’s reflections serve as a reminder that public success does not always come with equal material recognition. Yet, her Mrs World victory remains a defining moment in Indian pageant history — one that paved the way for future contestants and showcased a different image of Indian womanhood on the global stage.

While others may have taken home luxury prizes, Aditi Govitrikar walked away with something lasting: a historic title and a story that continues to resonate years later.