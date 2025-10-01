Meet Akanksha Jindal: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj has been doing well so far in the game. His attitude has been called out as 'aggressive' by inmates like Nehal Chudasama while he has been hailed as 'innocent' by host Salman Khan as far as game is concerned. Currently, in the house, he is bonding great with TV actress Ashnoor Kaur. But there is one aspect of his life which probably not many are aware about. Let's dig out more information about Abhishek's first marriage with Akankha Jindal which ended in divorce.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19's Nehal Chudasama's Fee, SHOCKING Before And After Pics: Her Net Worth & Educational Qualifications

Who Is Akanksha Jindal?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Akanksha Jindal is a digital creator and a company secretary at INJ law firm as per her Instagram bio. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and after two years of marriage ended up in divorce in 2019. They knew each other since school and were together for eight years before the tying the knot. However, thing didn't work out between the two and this relationship has remained hush-hush until now.

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani on YouTube, Akanksha has alleged that Abhishek was unfaithful to her when they were together, accusing him of infidelity.

Akanksha's Accusations Against Abhishek

“Of course, he cheated, and that was the break point. He was involved with a lot of girls here and there.”, she said. She added that upon confronting Abhishek with the screenshots, he began to play victim and blamed her instead. She also alleged that Abhishek was impulsive and dominating in the relationship.

She also responded to a question on the possibility of appearing on 'Bigg Boss 19' during family week or as a wild card contestant. Akanksha stated she was not sure. She expressed that it would be better if she was called based on her own personality or achievement rather than entering the show as the former wife of Abhishek.

Akanshka Jindal In Bigg Boss 19?

The buzz is strong on social media that as a second wild card entry, Akanksha Jindal might enter the show and this will surely shake up Abhishek's game plan. In the same interview, she also opened up about entering Bigg Boss 19 but without confirming or denying the news she clarified that if she ever enters Bigg Boss, she would want to be recognised for her own identity and not as 'Abhishek’s ex-wife.'