Meet Assam’s 9-Year-Old Binita Chetry, Broiler Farmer’s Daughter Who Bagged Third Place On Britain’s Got Talent

New Delhi: Assam’s Binita Chetry’s big win in Britain’s Got Talent 2025 has made Indians across the country proud and impressed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister appreciated the nine-year-old for making India proud on the global stage.

Sharing a video along with a congratulatory message for her historic achievement, Sarma wrote, “Dancing her way to glory. Many congratulations to our very own Binita Chetry on securing the 3rd spot at the Britain’s Got Talent final. Her performances have mesmerized audiences from the Brahmaputra to the Thames and made us all proud.”

In the video, her name is announced as the second runner-up, and she shares her experience: “I am very happy and proud of myself, and it’s the best experience.” As the audience cheered and clapped for her, the nine-year-old expressed gratitude with folded hands.

I wish her all the best for her future endeavours pic.twitter.com/jBhAcJwGb8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2025

Who is Binita Chetry?

Binita belongs to a small village called Talbalijan near Bokajan. Her energetic dance performances led her to become the first contestant from India to reach the finals of the prestigious competition.

The British show was held on Saturday night, and the winner was announced as British magician Harry Moulding, while LED dance troupe The Blackouts bagged the runner-up position.

During her audition, Binita revealed she dreams of winning the competition to buy a “pink princess house.”

The young dancer was supported by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), which provided her with ₹5 lakh in financial assistance for her finale preparations. She also received support from Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of KAAC, and Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Family Background

Binita’s father, Amar Chetry, is a broiler farm owner from Bokajan. Despite a modest upbringing, Binita’s determination remained unfazed. An executive member and district vice president of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) arranged for the nine-year-old’s dance training—first in Guwahati and later in Jaipur.

Binita expressed gratitude to the Assam CM for his “immense support.” She said, “I want to personally meet our Chief Minister, Himanta Mama, in Guwahati and thank him for his immense support and blessings in my journey. I hope this message reaches him, and I get the opportunity to meet him.”

Britain’s Got Talent is a British talent show competition and part of the global Got Talent franchise created by Simon Cowell.