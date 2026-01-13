Meet Australian Celebrity DJ Who Claims Karan Aujla Slipped Into Her DMs As Well; Here’s How His Wife Palak Reacted Amid Cheating Allegations

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has once again found himself at the centre of online scrutiny, as new allegations have surfaced on social media, further intensifying a controversy that has been unfolding over the past few days. What began with claims made by a US-based artist has now escalated into a wider debate, with another woman stepping forward and making statements that have sharply divided public opinion.

The issue first came to light after a US-based musician, who goes by the handle msgorimusic and is part of the rap duo Nyx & Nym, accused Aujla of being involved in a “private relationship” during his marriage to Palak Aujla. According to her claims, she was unaware of his marital status at the time.

Claims of Official Attention

In a series of online posts, the musician stated that authorities in both Canada and the United States were allegedly looking into the matter. She also claimed that a major US media organisation was preparing to interview her. These assertions quickly gained traction across platforms such as Reddit and Instagram, triggering widespread discussion among fans, critics, and industry observers.

New Allegations Go Viral

Just as online conversations appeared to slow down, a fresh Instagram reel reignited the debate. As per her Instagram, she is an Australian celebrity DJ Aka residing in Delhi, described as a Bollytech goddess who also plays Punjabi and Afro beats.

In the reel, she made a provocative claim via on-screen text, stating, “Karan Aujla has been DM’ing me too? So what? Everyone knows he’s a cheat.” She also added, “I can also show proofs btw.” The video quickly went viral, pulling the singer back into the spotlight and amplifying the controversy.

About Palak Aujla

Karan Aujla is married to Palak Aujla, a Canada-based makeup artist who has established herself independently in the beauty industry. According to her Instagram bio, she is the founder and CEO of Maison Palke, a beauty salon in Canada. Like many spouses of Punjabi music stars, Palak has largely stayed away from public attention, maintaining a clear boundary between her personal life and her husband’s public persona.

Trying to put an end to the viral rumours about Karan’s alleged relationship with the US artist, Palak shared a warm photo on her Instagram story featuring Karan, with his song Winning Speech playing in the background. She highlighted the lyrics “Fan ikko naar da