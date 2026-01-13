Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006360https://zeenews.india.com/people/meet-australian-celebrity-dj-who-claims-karan-aujla-slipped-into-her-dms-as-well-here-s-how-his-wife-palak-reacted-amid-cheating-allegations-3006360.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleMeet Australian Celebrity DJ Who Claims Karan Aujla Slipped Into Her DMs As Well; Here’s How His Wife Palak Reacted Amid Cheating Allegations
KARAN AUJLA

Meet Australian Celebrity DJ Who Claims Karan Aujla Slipped Into Her DMs As Well; Here’s How His Wife Palak Reacted Amid Cheating Allegations

Karan Aujla’s wife, Palak Aujla, is a Canada-based makeup artist and entrepreneur, founder and CEO of her beauty salon Maison Palke, known for keeping a low profile while supporting her husband’s career.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 09:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Australian Celebrity DJ Who Claims Karan Aujla Slipped Into Her DMs As Well; Here’s How His Wife Palak Reacted Amid Cheating Allegations(Image: Instagram)

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has once again found himself at the centre of online scrutiny, as new allegations have surfaced on social media, further intensifying a controversy that has been unfolding over the past few days. What began with claims made by a US-based artist has now escalated into a wider debate, with another woman stepping forward and making statements that have sharply divided public opinion.

The issue first came to light after a US-based musician, who goes by the handle msgorimusic and is part of the rap duo Nyx & Nym, accused Aujla of being involved in a “private relationship” during his marriage to Palak Aujla. According to her claims, she was unaware of his marital status at the time.

Claims of Official Attention

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a series of online posts, the musician stated that authorities in both Canada and the United States were allegedly looking into the matter. She also claimed that a major US media organisation was preparing to interview her. These assertions quickly gained traction across platforms such as Reddit and Instagram, triggering widespread discussion among fans, critics, and industry observers.

New Allegations Go Viral

Just as online conversations appeared to slow down, a fresh Instagram reel reignited the debate. As per her Instagram, she is an Australian celebrity DJ Aka residing in Delhi, described as a Bollytech goddess who also plays Punjabi and Afro beats.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dj Swan Musik (@djswanmusik)

In the reel, she made a provocative claim via on-screen text, stating, “Karan Aujla has been DM’ing me too? So what? Everyone knows he’s a cheat.” She also added, “I can also show proofs btw.” The video quickly went viral, pulling the singer back into the spotlight and amplifying the controversy.

Also Read | Hot Scoop: Disha Patani Sparks Global Music Collaboration Rumours with Karan Aujla And OneRepublic

About Palak Aujla

Karan Aujla is married to Palak Aujla, a Canada-based makeup artist who has established herself independently in the beauty industry. According to her Instagram bio, she is the founder and CEO of Maison Palke, a beauty salon in Canada. Like many spouses of Punjabi music stars, Palak has largely stayed away from public attention, maintaining a clear boundary between her personal life and her husband’s public persona.

Trying to put an end to the viral rumours about Karan’s alleged relationship with the US artist, Palak shared a warm photo on her Instagram story featuring Karan, with his song Winning Speech playing in the background. She highlighted the lyrics “Fan ikko naar da

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kazakhstan
Indian Medical Student Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Kazakhstan
mobile
Power-Packed 5G Smartphones Built for Speed, Battery & Everyday Performance
Technology
Do You Know When First Mobile Phone With Unlimited Cloud Storage Was Launched?
Iran Protests 2026
Iran Protests: 2000 Killed In Unrest, Exiled Prince Urges Trump Intervention
J&K
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Kathua, Security Forces Trap JeM Commander
Germany
Is India New Fulcrum Of Next World Order? Amid Unstable US, EU Looks To Delhi
India-Germany
Explained: What Is Germany's Visa Free Transit For Indian Passport Holders
India China ties
China Fact-Checked: Indian Army Reaffirms Ownership Of Shaksgam Valley
GATE 2026 Admit Card
GATE 2026 Admit Card OUT At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download
Iran protest
Iran Issues Warning To American Politicians To Cease Their Deceptions’