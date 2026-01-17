Meet Avantika Malik: Who Is Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Star Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife And Former Child Star?

Imran Khan recently made headlines after appearing in public for the first time in years at the premiere of Happy Patel. The actor walked the red carpet alongside his partner, Lekha Washington, a moment that carried deep personal significance. Speaking candidly, Khan acknowledged the role Lekha and his daughter played in helping him navigate a difficult phase marked by depression, crediting their support for giving him the strength to rebuild his life and return to the spotlight.

The appearance renewed public curiosity around Khan’s past, particularly his former marriage to Avantika Malik, a relationship that once drew intense media attention during the height of his career.

Who is Avantika Malik?

Despite her close association with the Hindi film industry early in life, Avantika Malik has consistently chosen to stay away from celebrity culture. She is the daughter of former actor-turned-businesswoman Vandana Malik and is related to filmmaker Aamir Khan through his former wife, Reena Dutta. Although she featured briefly in films as a child, Malik did not pursue acting professionally, instead opting for a quieter life beyond cinema.

Over the years, she has established herself in the hospitality and lifestyle space. Malik is a trained mixologist and works at high-end establishments in Mumbai and Goa, while also managing independent ventures. Her social media presence reflects a creative and introspective outlook rather than public attention, often sharing glimpses of her everyday life.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik: A Relationship That Grew and Changed

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik began their relationship in their late teens, long before Khan became a household name. As his popularity rose, their romance became widely followed. In 2011, the couple formalised their relationship through a private civil wedding at Aamir Khan’s home.

In 2014, they became parents to their daughter, Imara. For several years, the marriage appeared steady, but over time, differences emerged. In 2019, after eight years together, the couple decided to separate, choosing to do so amicably while prioritising co-parenting responsibilities.

Malik later reflected on the separation during a conversation on Janice Sequeira’s podcast in 2024. She spoke about the emotional toll of the decision, admitting that she initially felt overwhelmed by fear, uncertainty, and a sense of failure. At the time, she also faced financial insecurity, which made the transition even more challenging. Ultimately, she described the split as the result of two individuals evolving in different directions.

Where Avantika Malik Is Today

Currently, Avantika Malik lives a largely private life, focusing on her professional pursuits and raising her daughter. Her social media showcases moments of calm—time spent with family, close friends, and personal interests—rather than public appearances. She has also spoken about how growing up alongside Imran Khan shaped her emotional world, acknowledging that meeting so young blurred personal boundaries.

Today, Malik appears centred on building a life defined by self-reliance and balance, far removed from the glare of Bollywood, as she continues to move forward on her own terms.