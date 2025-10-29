Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977525https://zeenews.india.com/people/meet-bollywood-actor-who-ran-away-from-home-his-first-salary-was-rs-10-a-day-a-plate-of-chholey-chawal-today-he-is-worth-whopping-crores-2977525.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
MEET ACTOR

Meet Bollywood Actor Who Ran Away From Home, His First Salary Was Rs 10 A Day & A Plate Of Chholey Chawal, Today He Is Worth Whopping Crores!

This actor recalled: “My handwriting is good, so I used to get those jobs quickly. In the STD booth and cyber cafe, I used to get around ₹10–20 per day. That was in 2002.”

|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 12:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Bollywood Actor Who Ran Away From Home, His First Salary Was Rs 10 A Day & A Plate Of Chholey Chawal, Today He Is Worth Whopping Crores!Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, spoke about his early struggles and recalled the days when he earned just Rs 10 a day along with a plate of chole chawal as his meal.

The actor reminisced about his struggling days, sharing how life has come full circle for him from once delivering a package to John Abraham to now having the star support and promote his latest release.

ALSO READ: Who Am I? 34-Year-Old Actress, Once A UPSC Aspirant & School Topper, Who Later Worked With John Abraham, Jr NTR & Naga Chaitanya - Guess Her Name!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“After running away from home… I’ve told this story many times. But after running away from home, the first thing you need is food. For that, you need some money. For that, you need a salary. And for that, you need a job. So, it wasn’t all that easy,” Harshvardhan told IANS.

The actor said that he was doing odd jobs before making it into the Hindi film industry.

“No one gave me any work. In the beginning, the easiest job you can get is a waiter’s job. You don’t need any qualification for that; you just have to serve the table. That started with Rs. 10 per day and a plate of choley rice. That was my salary.”

The actor took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he got a job maintaining a register in a cyber cafe.

“My handwriting is good, so I used to get those jobs quickly. In the STD booth and cyber cafe, I used to get around ₹10–20 per day. That was in 2002.”

In 2004, he was a delivery boy.

“Someone gave me a job delivering a helmet from a bike showroom to a hotel. When I went there, I found out it was for Mr. John Abraham. His manager told me to wait. I thought, ‘I hope I won’t get into any trouble. I hope I won’t get a scratch pass. I hope I won’t get scolded’.”

Harshvardhan recalled how John came to the lobby just to thank him.

“John came to the lobby. It was the time of Garam Masala — his Dhoom and Garam Masala days. I was feeling a little awkward and nervous because I was sweating. So, with that awkwardness, I handed him the helmet. He stopped me to say thank you.”

“That day, something changed in me. I thought, ‘Okay, this star can say thank you to a delivery boy.’ There was a humanity lesson in those 10 seconds. That’s how I met him.

Years later, Harshvardhan starred in a film produced by John.

“Two years ago, I did a film in which he was the producer and I was the actor. And still, when I look at him, he says, ‘Harsh, stop calling me sir.’”

It’s been 20 years, but Harshvardhan still looks at John like “I have that helmet in my hand, and John Abraham is standing in front of me.”

“I’m very grateful that God showed me these 20 years. I respect him more and more every year. The more I meet people from the industry, Sonam, the more I understand what a genuine human being he is. I’m becoming a bigger fan every year. I thought in 20 years I’d become normal — like, ‘Yes, I know he’s a good guy.’ But every year, he surprises me with his real thought process.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

lip balm
Lip Balms from Myntra for Soft, Shiny Lips!
Nagpur protests
Maharashtra: Farmers Block Nagpur-Hyderabad NH, Demand Of Loan Waivers | VIDEO
IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live
India vs Australia 1st T20I Live: Battle Of World’s Top Two T20I Teams Begins
President Droupadi Murmu Rafale
President Murmu Makes History: First Indian President To Fly Rafale | VIDEO
Ethnic wear
Gorgeous Kurtas from Myntra You’ll Love Wearing Every Day!
women's kurta set
Gorgeous Women’s Kurta Sets to Buy this Season
Jiro Ono
Meet Jiro Ono: The 100-Year-Old Sushi Legend And His Secret to Longevity
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear INDUS 1 PM Lottery Result Today 29-10-2025 Lucky Draw Shortly
Delhi cloud seeding failed
How Much Did Delhi Cloud Seeding Attempt Cost? Dry Run Brings No Rain
Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Montha's Impact In AP: Trees Uprooted, Destroyed Banana Cultivation