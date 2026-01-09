Meet Director Who Made His Acting Debut In His Own Film, Won A National Award At 27 For THIS Akshaye Khanna Starrer

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar celebrates his 52nd birthday on January 9. Known for effortlessly wearing multiple hats, director, screenwriter, actor, singer and producer. Farhan has carved a unique space for himself in Indian cinema.

Born into a film family as the son of legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar and writer Honey Irani, Farhan was exposed to cinema early on. However, he built his own legacy with path-breaking films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Won National Film Award At 27

What many may not know is that Farhan won a National Film Award at just 27 years of age. The Gully Boy producer made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001 and took home the National Award for Best Hindi Film for the Akshaye Khanna, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan starrer.

The film revolved around friendship, growing up, conflicts, love and change, striking a deep chord with audiences. Dil Chahta Hai redefined how Bollywood portrayed friendship and brotherhood and went on to become a massive success, earning around Rs 38 crore worldwide on a modest budget.

Following this, Farhan directed several impactful films, including the war drama Lakshya (2004), starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. He later revived the iconic Don franchise with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, delivering commercial hits with Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).

In 2008, Farhan helmed Rock On!!, marking his acting debut. The film not only earned critical acclaim but also established him as a credible actor.

Farhan was last seen in 120 Bahadur. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 17.85 crore in India by day 14.

Farhan Work Front

Now, the actor-director is returning to the director’s chair with Don 3, which recently made headlines following reports of Ranveer Singh’s exit. Another ambitious multi-starrer, Jee Le Zaraa, is also in the pipeline. On the production front, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is gearing up for the release of the Mirzapur movie.