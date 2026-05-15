Meet Golshifteh Farahani – the Iranian actress named in claims around Macron–Brigitte viral airport moment

New Delhi: A recently published political book has led to chatter around French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, after it made claims involving Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani. As excerpts from the book circulated online, her name began trending, even though the claims are unverified.

The claims originate from the book titled ‘An (Almost) Perfect Couple’, authored by French journalist Florian Tardif. The book examines the public image and private life of the president and the first lady. During promotion of his book, the author referred to a viral video from last year showing Brigitte shoving Emmanuel during a visit to Vietnam.

The clip soon went viral on social media. The author, however, described it as a normal couple moment that gained attention.

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How Golshifteh Farahani came into the picture

The book mentions that Emmanuel and Golshifteh exchanged private messages. Some media reports based on the book suggest that Brigitte may have seen a message involving the actress on her husband’s phone shortly before getting off the plane in Hanoi.

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However, both Farahani and Brigitte's representatives have denied the claims. There has been no official confirmation or evidence as well in support of the alleged exchange of messages or any connection to the incident.

Who is Golshifteh Farahani?

Farahani is an Iranian-born actress who has built a career in Hollywood. She has featured in films such as ‘Extraction’, ‘Body of Lies’ and ‘Invasion’. Born in Tehran, she later moved to France after allegedly facing professional restrictions in her country.

She began acting at a young age and first appeared in films during her teenage years. Over time, she became known for her work across Iranian cinema and international productions. After moving abroad, she continued to expand her career in European and Hollywood projects.

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Farahani has also been associated with strong criticism of the Iranian regime and has spoken publicly on issues related to artistic freedom. Apart from acting, she is trained in music, sings and plays the piano. She has also performed with an underground rock band called ‘Kooch’, which won recognition at a music festival in Tehran in the early 2000s, despite restrictions on rock music and female performers.

Personal life and public profile

She has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Amin Mahdavi, which lasted from 2003 to 2011. She later married French actor Louis Garrel, but the marriage ended after a brief period between 2012 and 2014. She presently lives in Paris and works in international film and television projects.

In her statements that were reported by the French media, she denied any romantic involvement with Macron. She responded to the claims made in the book adding that such stories are often created by people trying to fill emotional gaps.