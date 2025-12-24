Meet Guddu Bhaiya Aka Ali Fazal From 'Mirzapur: The Film', FIRST LOOK Out!

Mumbai: In a much-awaited tease, actor Ali Fazal shared the first-ever sneak peek video of his iconic character Guddu Bhaiya from 'Mirzapur: The Film', sending fans into a frenzy.

'Mirzapur: The Film' is India's first-ever series to successfully expand into a full-fledged cinematic world.

Currently being shot against the striking landscapes of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the brief yet powerful clip shared by Ali Fazal features Guddu Bhaiya's unmistakable backshot walk on set, a visual that instantly reignited the legacy of one of India's most formidable on-screen gangsters.

With no dialogue and only sheer screen presence doing the talking, the video offers a glimpse into the raw power, dominance, and intensity that Guddu Bhaiya brings to the big screen.

The clip subtly hints at the larger scale, heightened drama, and cinematic treatment that the film promises, raising anticipation for what lies ahead in this film adaptation.

Sharing his excitement, Ali Fazal said, "Stepping back into Guddu Bhaiya's world is always intense. This character carries a certain weight, a silence that speaks louder than words. Filming in Jaisalmer has added a whole new texture to the story, and this is just a small glimpse of the journey we're on. There's a lot more coming, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen," as per a press release.

The actor, while sharing the video on his Instagram handle, added, "MIRZAPUR THE FILM. Shooting now. Rajasthan Schedule. Thank you Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for the immense love and hospitality that knows no bounds. Aapne humein apna samjha... To all the hotels that made us feel at home while we were toiling away from our own homes."

The film adaptation of the Prime Video crime thriller series, which explores power dynamics and the criminal underworld in the heartland of northern India, is set to debut in 2026, with series creator Puneet Krishna at the helm and Gurmmeet Singh, who has previously directed 17 episodes of the series, as a director, as per Variety.