Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017223https://zeenews.india.com/people/meet-hanumankind-real-name-kerala-roots-and-why-the-dhurandhar-singer-s-performance-has-sparked-backlash-ahead-of-india-pakistan-t20-world-cup-3017223.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleMeet Hanumankind: Real name, Kerala roots, and why the ‘Dhurandhar’ singer’s performance has sparked backlash ahead of India–Pakistan T20 World Cup
IND VS PAK

Meet Hanumankind: Real name, Kerala roots, and why the ‘Dhurandhar’ singer’s performance has sparked backlash ahead of India–Pakistan T20 World Cup

Indian rapper Hanumankind will perform at the R. Premadasa Stadium ahead of the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash, with the ICC-organised pre-match show starting at 6 PM as confirmed by Star Sports.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Hanumankind: Real name, Kerala roots, and why the ‘Dhurandhar’ singer’s performance has sparked backlash ahead of India–Pakistan T20 World Cup(Image: X)

IND Vs Pak T20 World Cup: Indian rapper Hanumankind is set to perform at the R. Premadasa Stadium ahead of the much-anticipated India–Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday, adding glitz to one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

The pre-match show, organised by ICC, is scheduled to begin around 6:00 PM local time, an hour before the 7:00 PM match start. Tournament broadcaster Star Sports confirmed the performance on Friday, stating that the rapper will be joined by a dance troupe as part of the opening ceremony.

Who is Hanumankind?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Born Sooraj Cherukat, the Kerala-born artist rose to international fame after his 2024 viral hit “Big Dawgs” took social media platforms by storm. Blending Southern US hip-hop influences with Indian roots, Hanumankind carved a niche for himself among global audiences, becoming one of the few Indian rappers to break into Western mainstream playlists.

Follow Live updates here

His rise has been meteoric, with “Big Dawgs” propelling him from India’s underground rap circuit to international recognition within months.

Why has his performance sparked backlash?

The decision to host a musical performance ahead of the India–Pakistan fixture has triggered sharp reactions online. Several netizens questioned why the match was being treated as a marquee spectacle compared to other group-stage games.

One user criticised the ICC for consistently grouping India and Pakistan together in tournaments and for organising a special show around the fixture, asking why similar attention was not given to other teams.

Another post read, “This celebration is for what? Hanumankind is performing today at the India vs Pakistan match. Why does it look like we are celebrating as if two friendly nations are competing?”

A third user questioned the need for a grand ceremony, stating that cricket boards should present it as “just a normal group stage match.”

Not the first pre-match show

This is not the first time the ICC has arranged entertainment ahead of an India–Pakistan contest. Singer Arijit Singh performed before their 2023 World Cup meeting in India.

Diplomatic tensions and confirmation

The high-voltage fixture was briefly clouded by uncertainty following diplomatic tensions between the two nations. On February 1, Pakistan’s government announced that while the team had approval to participate in the tournament, it would boycott the India match.

The ICC responded that “selective involvement undermines the integrity and spirit of competitions.” After negotiations between the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan reversed its stance on February 8 and confirmed participation in all scheduled matches, ensuring the marquee clash would proceed as planned.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Maharashtra ATS
Maharashtra ATS launches major search operations; raids 21 locations
Uttar Pradesh news
UP CM addresses public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
bodycon dress
Trendy Bodycon Dresses for a Stunning Date Night Look
Usman Tariq MS Dhoni connection
Salesman to Pakistan's X-Factor: How MS Dhoni revived Usman Tariq's career
Bangladesh Election 2026
Mamata Banerjee sends flowers, sweets to 'Tarique bhai' after BNP's victory
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 15-2-2026 Samrudhi SM 42 Lucky Draw Shortly
himanshi khurana
Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana receives Rs 10 crore extortion threat
pakistan asim munir
Pak insulted at global stage? Munir almost stopped outside Munich event |Video
Forex Reserve
India forex reserves drop $6.7 billion from record high to $717.1
US Iran Israel Crisis
Maximum pressure on Iran: Trump, Netanyahu target oil sales to China