Meet Hanumankind: Real name, Kerala roots, and why the ‘Dhurandhar’ singer’s performance has sparked backlash ahead of India–Pakistan T20 World Cup

IND Vs Pak T20 World Cup: Indian rapper Hanumankind is set to perform at the R. Premadasa Stadium ahead of the much-anticipated India–Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday, adding glitz to one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

The pre-match show, organised by ICC, is scheduled to begin around 6:00 PM local time, an hour before the 7:00 PM match start. Tournament broadcaster Star Sports confirmed the performance on Friday, stating that the rapper will be joined by a dance troupe as part of the opening ceremony.

Who is Hanumankind?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Born Sooraj Cherukat, the Kerala-born artist rose to international fame after his 2024 viral hit “Big Dawgs” took social media platforms by storm. Blending Southern US hip-hop influences with Indian roots, Hanumankind carved a niche for himself among global audiences, becoming one of the few Indian rappers to break into Western mainstream playlists.

His rise has been meteoric, with “Big Dawgs” propelling him from India’s underground rap circuit to international recognition within months.

Why has his performance sparked backlash?

The decision to host a musical performance ahead of the India–Pakistan fixture has triggered sharp reactions online. Several netizens questioned why the match was being treated as a marquee spectacle compared to other group-stage games.

One user criticised the ICC for consistently grouping India and Pakistan together in tournaments and for organising a special show around the fixture, asking why similar attention was not given to other teams.

What the hell is wrong with the ICC.



First they always Put India & pakistan in the same group in every ICC tournament.



And now they want to arrange a show of Hanumankind in INDIA vs PAKISTAN MATCH.



Why giving special match treatment to this match, what about rest 18 teams &… pic.twitter.com/i0CS5MOzNU — Unapologetic Hindu (@itsSKS17) February 14, 2026

Another post read, “This celebration is for what? Hanumankind is performing today at the India vs Pakistan match. Why does it look like we are celebrating as if two friendly nations are competing?”

This celebration is for what????



-Hanumankind is going to perform today in India vs Pakistan match.

-why it looks like we are celebrating the match like two friendly country going to compete with each other.

-Pkaistan is our enemy country and there's nothing to celebrate it. pic.twitter.com/m03LITMkqp — Gagan Choudhary (@choudhary_99415) February 15, 2026

A third user questioned the need for a grand ceremony, stating that cricket boards should present it as “just a normal group stage match.”

Hanumankind will perform the rap song of Dhurandhar at Colombo today ahead of the India vs Pakistan match.



Why is this event happening.

Is it so difficult for BCCI and ICC to show it as just a normal group stage match! — Panther (@Panther7112) February 15, 2026

Not the first pre-match show

This is not the first time the ICC has arranged entertainment ahead of an India–Pakistan contest. Singer Arijit Singh performed before their 2023 World Cup meeting in India.

Diplomatic tensions and confirmation

The high-voltage fixture was briefly clouded by uncertainty following diplomatic tensions between the two nations. On February 1, Pakistan’s government announced that while the team had approval to participate in the tournament, it would boycott the India match.

The ICC responded that “selective involvement undermines the integrity and spirit of competitions.” After negotiations between the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan reversed its stance on February 8 and confirmed participation in all scheduled matches, ensuring the marquee clash would proceed as planned.