Meet Harsh Nayyar: Delhi-Born Actor Who Played 'PM Modi' Looklike In Captain America: Brave New World

New Delhi: Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World is back in buzz after a viral clip from the film resurfaced online. The scene shows a character, played by a Delhi-born Indian actor, who strikingly resembles Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The uncanny resemblance has again sparked fresh memes and debates across social media, keeping the film trending even months after release.

Released on February 14, 2025 the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise earned global acclaim for its high-octane action and emotional storytelling, grossing over $400 million worldwide.

Meet Harsh Nayyar: PM Modi Lookalike In Marvel Movies

Captain America: Brave New World features a viral scene featuring Delhi-born Harsh Nayyar who was seen playing Indian Prime Minister Kapur Nayyar, a seasoned actor with acclaimed work in Hollywood and Indian cinema, has drawn attention for his striking resemblance to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Director Julius Onah clarified that the character wasn’t inspired by any real politician, stressing it was created solely for the film's superhero-political narrative.

Captain America: Brave New World Viral Scene

In Captain America: Brave New World, a pivotal world diplomacy scene set around a discussion on a newly discovered rare metal in the Indian Ocean has caught major attention. Actor Harsh Nayyar, seen in a white kurta, jacket and trimmed white beard, portrays Indian Prime Minister Kapur a striking resemblance that went viral and became one of the film's most talked-about scenes.

Harsh Nayyar Notable Works

Harsh Nayyar is not a fresh face he first gained recognition for portraying Nathuram Godse in Gandhi (1982), starring Ben Kingsley. Some of his notable Hollywood appearances include Easy Money (1983), Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), Men in Black (1997), and Hidalgo (2004). His work extends to television as well, with roles in Boston Legal, The Other Two, and the Indian web series Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene. Over the years, Nayyar has built an impressive filmography with some critically acclaimed performances. \

About Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World is Directed by Julius Onah, The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson. In this new chapter, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie reprises his role as Sam Wilson, who now carries the iconic shield of Captain America. Anthony Mackie 's film is streaming on Disney+.