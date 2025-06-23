Meet Indian-Origin Canadian Rapper Tommy Genesis Who Is Under Fire From Netizens For Dressing Up As Maa Kali In Music Video

New Delhi: Indian-origin rapper Tommy Genesis is facing major flak from netizens for dressing up as Goddess Kali in her latest music video 'True Blue'. Taking it to her Instagram, Genesis shared a post in which she is seen painted blue, adorned in gold jewellery, and wearing a red bindi on her forehead.

The rapper is under fire for 'depicting' herself as 'Maa Kali' as she bears a striking resemblance with the diety. Netizens strongly reacted to the post and criticised her. Many of them asked her to 'delete the song'.

WHO IS TOMMY GENESIS?

Tommy Genesis, better known as Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj is a Canadian rapper and model. She was born in Vancouver, Canada. She is of Malayali, Tamil and Swedish descent. She graduated from the Emily Carr University of Art and Design where she studied film and sculpture. Genesis is her birth name.

Her debut album titled Tommy Genesis was released in November 2018. Her second album Goldilocks X was released in September 2021. In 2016, Dazed magazine described her as 'the internet's most rebellious underground rap queen'. Her music incorporates experimental style and often sexual verses.

WHY TOMMY GENESIS IS BEING TROLLED

The rapper is being massively trolled for dressing up as Maa Kali in her new song titled 'True Blue'. Netizens reacted to the post and criticised her. One of the social media user wrote: Dressing up like Maa Kali, one of the most sacred goddesses in Hinduism, and using her imagery in a vulgar, sexualized manner is not bold — it’s blasphemous. Millions of people worship her as a divine protector, not a costume for your performance. You do not have the right to mock a culture you clearly don’t understand, and then hide behind the excuse of “artistic expression.

Another user wrote: Appropriating Hindu culture has become a new trend among these so-called Westerners. My culture isn't for your aesthetics!!!!!!!!

One user said: Using Maa Kali as some edgy aesthetic? Disgusting. She's not a costume, not a mood board, not a visual gimmick. She’s divine — powerful, sacred, and deeply loved.

This isn’t art, it’s mockery. You don’t get to strip a goddess of her dignity just to look ‘bold.’ The fact that this keeps happening to our faith while people stay silent is exactly the problem.

We’re done being quiet. Maa Kali isn’t here for your clout or your creative ‘vision.’ Keep her name out of your fake spiritual narratives. Enough is enough.

An angry netizen asked her to take it off, writing: DELETE THIS VIDEO

In 2023, Tommy Genesis appeared on Lana Del Rey's 9th studio album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd on the 15th track, 'Peppers', which samples her 2015 song 'Angelina'.