New Delhi: The noted Telugu filmmaker known for his epic, action and fantasy genre films, is the highest grossing Indian director of all time. He is also the highest-paid director in Indian cinema. Yes, we are talking about SS Rajamouli - the force behind Baahubali 1-2 and Oscar-winning RRR. His earning as per IMDb is Rs 200 crore per film, reportedly.

SS Rajamouli is currently working on a massive scale movie called SSMB29 featuring South icon Mahesh Babu in the lead role. According to Siasat.com, it will be made on a huge budget of Rs 1000 crore and will have a jungle adventure. Some days back, the film's Odisha shooting schedule was completed. Reportedly, one of the action scenes will also have over 3,000 junior artists.

According to Eastern Eye, Rajamouli is being paid a whopping Rs 200 crore for SSMB29, which happens to be more than that of the lead actor - Mahesh Babu.

Interestingly, his current paycheque is more than his estimated overall net worth of Rs 158 crore (figure reported by News18). He owns a palatial bungalow in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad. Other than that, he has a house in Hyderabad. He also loves his luxury mean machines- Range Rover and BMW.

Highest-Paid Director In India

SS Rajamouli beats Sandeep Reddy Vanga with earnings estimated to be Rs 100 to 150 crore per film, Atlee charging Rs 100 cr, Prashanth Neel also taking fee of around Rs 100 crore and others in the list of being 'highest-paid' director in India. Other top filmmakers include Rajkumari Hirani earns reportedly Rs 80 crore per film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, somewhere between Rs 55-Rs 65 crore and Sukumar, a whopping Rs 75 crore respectively.

Rajamouli's SSMB29 Film's Cast

With Mahesh Babu in the lead, the massive-scale adventure movie will also feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in 2027, reportedly.

Rajamouli's Impressive Filmography

Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli (SS Rajamouli) was born to noted Indian screenwriter and director V Vijayendra Prasad and Raja Nandini. He graduated in Engineering from CR Reddy College of Engineering, Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. He tied the wedding knot to Rama Rajamouli in 2001. The couple has two children, SS Karthikeya and SS Mayukha.

In 2023, he was included on the Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Some of his notable works include fantasy action film, Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012) Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), and RRR (2022) among others.