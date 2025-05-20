Advertisement
PRABHAS

Meet India's Most Popular Actor Who Is A Bachelor And Earns Rs 120 Cr Per Film, Beats Allu Arjun And SRK

Most Famous Actor In India: He was also the first South actor to have had a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Bangkok. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet India's Most Popular Actor Who Is A Bachelor And Earns Rs 120 Cr Per Film, Beats Allu Arjun And SRK Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

This top actor from South, won a million hearts with his epic performance in 2-part series of Baahubali by maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Ever since, he has been riding high on the popularity charts. Yes, you guessed it right. He is none other than Prabhas. Going by his fan-following of 'darlings' on social media, the actor has made it to the Ormax list of 'most popular actors'  (March 2025) findings. 

Meet India's Most Popular Actor

According to the Ormax 'most popular actors'  list (March 2025), Prabhas got the maximum votes followed by Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan. Prabhas tops the list. He is considered to be one of the highest-paid stars in India. Reportedly, he was also the first South actor to have had a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Bangkok. Here's the complete list:

Prabhas

Thalapathy Vijay

Allu Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan

Ram Charan

Mahesh Babu

Ajith Kumar

Junior NTR

Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar

Prabhas's Staggering Fee

According to Hindustan Times report, Prabhas, a Pan-India superstar takes home something around Rs 120-150 crore per film. Other reports suggest that his net worth is reportedly around Rs 241 crore.

Prabhas's Upcoming Movies

Last year he was seen in epic Kalki 2898 AD which was a huge hit. His upcoming films now include Raja Saab and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is also in the pipeline. 

He is also involved in humanitarian causes including anti-drug campaigns, flood relief work among others. 

Donations for Flood Relief

When Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were hit by devastating floods, Prabhas once again stepped up. He donated ₹2 crore for relief efforts, dividing ₹1 crore each between the two states’ Chief Minister Relief Funds, helping rebuild lives and communities.

Spreading Awareness About Drug Abuse

Using his massive influence for a social cause, Prabhas joined Telangana’s anti-drug campaign to urge the youth to stay away from substance abuse. His message encouraged young people to live a fulfilling life without drugs and seek help if they were struggling.

 

