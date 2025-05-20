Meet India's Most Popular Actor Who Is A Bachelor And Earns Rs 120 Cr Per Film, Beats Allu Arjun And SRK
Most Famous Actor In India: He was also the first South actor to have had a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Bangkok.
Trending Photos
This top actor from South, won a million hearts with his epic performance in 2-part series of Baahubali by maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Ever since, he has been riding high on the popularity charts. Yes, you guessed it right. He is none other than Prabhas. Going by his fan-following of 'darlings' on social media, the actor has made it to the Ormax list of 'most popular actors' (March 2025) findings.
Meet India's Most Popular Actor
According to the Ormax 'most popular actors' list (March 2025), Prabhas got the maximum votes followed by Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan. Prabhas tops the list. He is considered to be one of the highest-paid stars in India. Reportedly, he was also the first South actor to have had a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Bangkok. Here's the complete list:
Prabhas
Thalapathy Vijay
Allu Arjun
Shah Rukh Khan
Ram Charan
Mahesh Babu
Ajith Kumar
Junior NTR
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Prabhas's Staggering Fee
According to Hindustan Times report, Prabhas, a Pan-India superstar takes home something around Rs 120-150 crore per film. Other reports suggest that his net worth is reportedly around Rs 241 crore.
Prabhas's Upcoming Movies
Last year he was seen in epic Kalki 2898 AD which was a huge hit. His upcoming films now include Raja Saab and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is also in the pipeline.
He is also involved in humanitarian causes including anti-drug campaigns, flood relief work among others.
Donations for Flood Relief
When Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were hit by devastating floods, Prabhas once again stepped up. He donated ₹2 crore for relief efforts, dividing ₹1 crore each between the two states’ Chief Minister Relief Funds, helping rebuild lives and communities.
Spreading Awareness About Drug Abuse
Using his massive influence for a social cause, Prabhas joined Telangana’s anti-drug campaign to urge the youth to stay away from substance abuse. His message encouraged young people to live a fulfilling life without drugs and seek help if they were struggling.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv