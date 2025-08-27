India's Richest Female Singer: When we talk about richest female singer, famous name like Legend Asha Bhosle, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar comes across our mind. But surprisingly a name surpasses all these popluar singer with an whopping net worth of Rs 210 crore. She comes from an affluent family and also runs a YouTube channel with 1.16M subscribers.

Meet India's Richest Female Singer - Not Shreya Ghoshal or Sunidhi Chauhan

Tulsi Kumar, daughter of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, has emerged as the richest female singer in Bollywood. With a reported net worth of around $25 million (Rs 210 crore), according to Indiatimes, she surpasses not only other female singers but also several top Bollywood stars in wealth.

Her financial success is largely attributed to her substantial stake in T-Series, India’s leading music and film production company owned by her family. In addition, Tulsi owns Kids Hut, a YouTube channel under the T-Series umbrella that produces children’s content like nursery rhymes and stories. Her combined earnings from music, business shares, and digital ventures place her far ahead in the race for the richest female voice in Indian entertainment.

Tulsi Kumar's Singing Biography

Tulsi Kumar has carved out a successful singing career spanning nearly two decades. She has lent her voice to numerous chart-topping tracks from hit films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ready, Dabangg, Kabir Singh, and Satyaprem Ki Katha. In the early 2000s, she gained popularity for her collaborations with Himesh Reshammiya, delivering memorable songs such as Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Aksar, and Afsana. Her consistent presence in Bollywood music has cemented her place as one of the industry's most recognized voices.

Who Is The Second Richest Female Singer?

Shreya Ghoshal is the second name on the list, with an estimated net worth of Rs 180-185 crore as per multiple reports. Sunidhi Chauhan comes next with a reported net worth of Rs 100-110 crore, while singing legend Asha Bhosle brings up the rear with a net worth of Rs 80-100 crore.